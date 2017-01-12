Coming up Soon: Swing dancing and voting

Join Studenterhuset every Tuesday for a night full of fun and swing dancing, which begins with a 30-minute intro for newbies (every Tuesday night, 19:30-23:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

Check out the surprising variety and abundance of residential options in Copenhagen at International House Copenhagen’s Housing Fair (Nov 2, 17:00-19:00; Dansk Industri, HC Andersens Blvd 18, Cph K; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Find out more about the forthcoming local and regional elections at this English-language themed event, which will include a panel discussion and Q&A involving candidates (Oct 24, 17:00; City Hall, Rådhuspladsen 1, Cph V; free adm; ihcph.kk.dk)

Having trouble learning the unwritten rules of the Danish workplace? Geared towards international students, this event will answer all your questions (Nov 23, 17:00, Dansk Industri, HC Andersens Boulevard 18, Cph V, free adm, register online)

Join Science and Cocktails as Siri Leknes, an associate professor of psychology, explores Pain, Pleasure and the Science of Love (Nov 7, 19:00; Byens Lys, Fabriksområdet, Cph K; free adm)

Master brewer Kevin Verstrepen discusses the history of beer and his yeast selection, followed by a concert by THE MOVIES and serving of crafted beer cocktails (Nov 21, 19:00; Byens Lys, Fabriksområdet, Cph K; free adm)

The Copenhagen Theatre Circle offers an Open Stage for performers of all genres to try out their work in front of an audience. (Nov 17, 19:00-21:30, Café Cadeau, HC Ørsteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; free adm)

Danish journalist, lecturer, and author Kirsten Weiss discusses her book ‘Living with Vikings: How to live and work in the Nordic Countries’ (Nov 1, 19:00, Books and Company, Sofievej, 1 Hellerup; 50kr, register online)

St Albans Church hosts a Bible discussion group every Friday to discuss issues of relevance to Christians in today’s world (every Fri 18:00-19:30; St Albans Church, Churchill Parken 11, Langelinie, Cph K)