Coming Up Soon: Swing dancing, Sunday movie nights, sand sculptures, silent discos, and Shakespeare by the bucket-load

Hepcats Copenhagen is again arranging swing dancing at Kultorvet during the Copenhagen Jazz Festival. Starting with an hour of teaching, the floor then opens up to a two-hour free-for-all. Enjoy great company and high spirits, as well as live bands on July 6 & 13 (July 4-14, 17:30-20:30; Kultorvet near the Round Tower, Cph K)

For a month of Sundays Tivoli will be offering movie nights on the lawn. In the beautiful Tivoli surroundings the theme is of course romantic. Expect both new and old classics, including Bridget Jones’ Diary and Mama Mia 2. Kicks off with Crazy Rich Asians on July 7 (July 7, 14, 21 & 28, 20:00; Tivoli Gardens, Cph K; entry fees vary)

TV2 Zulu is rolling out the big screen again with Summer Bio 2019. During an evening of open-air cinema you’ll be on the edge of your blanket watching the crime-drama Holiday. Or bring a picnic and enjoy a romantic summer evening watching A Star is Born (Aug 14-15; Ved Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; free adm)

Calling all Shakespeare enthusiasts! At the Shakespeare Festival for over three weeks there will be extraordinary yet very different open-air performances. Definitely worth the trip to Helsingør! (Aug 1- 23; Kronborg 2C, Helsingør; hamletscene.dk)

Fredagsrock (Friday Rock) takes place at Tivoli, Denmark’s most popular venue for open-air concerts, every Friday over the summer. Most of the concerts are free once you’ve paid the entrance to Tivoli (ongoing, ends Sep 27, 22:00-00:00; Tivoli; fredagsrock.dk)

Take a day trip to marvel at giant sculptures created by international artists at the Sand Sculpture Festival. Enjoy activities or laze around at the nearby harbour (ongoing, ends Oct 20, 10:00-17:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; sandfestival.dk)

Take a trip with your children to a world-class science centre that celebrates curiosity and a playful approach to science. Experimentarium brings science to life through hands-on exploration (open daily 09:30-17:00; Tuborg, Havnevej 7, Hellerup; experimentarium.dk)

Open-Air Kongens Have will be showing an absolute classic in the form of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Also with chillout music and DJs from 16:00, these summer gatherings should not be missed – arrive early to get a good spot. (July 31-Aug 1; Kongens Have, Cph; free adm)

Take an architectural journey through history – all the way from the Big Bang to the future at this huge exhibition by the Bjarke Ingels Group. Enjoy free admission if you’re under the age of 25 (ongoing, ends Jan 5, 10:00-21:00; Brydhuspladsen 10, Cph K; dac.dk)

Go Gung-Ho on an inflatable 5km obstacle course. It is all about having fun (June 29, 09:00-16:00; Valbyparken, Hammelstrupvej 100, Cph SV)

Engage in a calm yoga session accompanied by live music every Monday (July 1-29, 22:00-23:30, Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 72, Cph V; 50kr)

Enjoy three different kinds of music at the Silent Disco. Sway away all night long (Aug 9, 20:00-2:00; Reffen 209, Refshalevej 209A, Cph K; free adm)

Righospitalets Kollegium opens its doors to the RHK Festival, Copenhagen’s largest two-day summer festival (Aug 2, 12:00-Aug 4, 06:00; Jagtvej 120, Cph N; free adm)

Get a group of two to six friends together and join this summer music quiz to guess titles, artists, years, lyrics and much more (July 17, 20:00-22:00; Sonder Blvd 72, Cph V; 30kr; absaloncph.dk)

Explore Viking and Nordic metal music along with Viking culture and old Nordic traditions at the Viking Festival (Aug 9, 16:00- Aug 10, 22:00; Valbyparken, Cph; tickets from fritid.dk)