Coming up Soon: Tech talks, Danish debate and Tiernan tomfoolery

More than 4,000 entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders are gathering for TechBBQ, the largest tech-startup summit in Scandinavia. Take part in workshops, roundtables and other networking activities. Keynote speakers include new minister Tommy Ahlers (Sep 24-25; Øksnehallen, Cph V)

Join the audience in an episode of ‘BBC World Questions’, the BBC World Service debate program that is being recorded in Copenhagen. Guests include MPs Martin Henriksen and Pernille Skipper and the host is Jonathan Dimbleby (Sep 4; National Museum, Ny Vestergade 10, Cph K; britishcouncil.org.dk)

Copenhagen English Comedy Night is back for another season. Compere Adrian Mackinder’s September line-up includes Irish stand-up Eleanor Tiernan, who is in fact Tommy Tiernan’s cousin, and Canadian comic Chris Betts (Sep 6, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr)

The retro markets are coming! Retroguld specialises in recycled goods, while Hello Vintage’s goods cost 200 kroner a kilo (Sep 1-2, 10:00-16:00; Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; 40kr; retroguld.dk, hellovintage.dk)

Writer and radio broadcaster Claudia Hammond is speaking (in English) about the psychological downside of money as part of Golden Days (Sep 6, 17:00-18:00; Medical Museion, Bredgade 62, Cph K)

Several of the directors whose works are being shown at the Syrian Documentary Film Days will be appearing to give an introduction and take part in a Q&A (Sep 7-8; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; dfi.dk)

Copenhagen World Music Festival is back with a stellar line-up of world music at locations all over the city (Sep 5-9; multiple locations; tickets available from locations; cphworld.dk)

This Food Crawl (which visits Bistro Royal, Bazaar and Madklubben) will break the boundaries of a classic dining experience. Jump from restaurant to restaurant and out of the box! (Sep 2, from 17:30; Cph K; 225kr)

Often referred to as Denmark’s ‘most hyggelig event’, the Copenhagen Songwriters Festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary (Aug 29-Sep 2; Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; csf.dk)