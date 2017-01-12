Coming up Soon: Thanksgiving a tempting stopver in the build-up to Christmas

Traditional Thanksgiving food will be served with veggie options. Come early if you want to help decorate (Nov 23, 15:00-22:00, Studenterhuset, Main Hall, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; 100kr, limited tickets online)

Learn how the Danes celebrate Xmas – the julehygge way. Make decorations, sample treats and sing traditional songs. (Dec 3, 14:00-16:00; International House Copenhagen, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph K; free adm, register online)

Dip into the field of amateur acting by reading aloud different plays, testing out your versatility and potential as an actor (Nov 20, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; free adm)

Learn more about the role European politics play in local affairs at this free election event at City Hall (Nov 17, 16:30-19:00; City Hall, Rådhuspladsen 1, Cph K; free adm, email peterherborgbay@gmail.com)

Get inspired by a night filled with three different stories from three incredible women at an installment of 3×15 put on by Copenhagen’s Salon Series (Nov 16, 18:30-20:30; Peryton, Dronningens Tværgade 52, Cph K)

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is taking part in ‘The Arctic Imagination Project’, a discussion about the region’s melting ice (Nov 25, 17:00; Black Diamond, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, Cph K; 90-150kr, register online)

Come and participate in the Charity Run in co-operation with the Children’s Fund project ‘Kick it’, a charity that focuses on promoting girl’s rights in Mali. The race, taking place at Amagerfaelled, is either 5 or 10 km, depending on what you sign up for (Nov 25, 8:30, Amagerfaelled Nature Center Granatvej 3-15, register online, limited tickets)

Looking for vintage Christmas gifts for friends and family? Look no further than Studenterhuset’s flea market. Come and spend the day shopping for vintage clothes, furniture and much more with music, snacks, and coffee (Dec 3, 11:00-16:00, Studenterhuset Købmagergade 52, Cph K, free adm)

Come and enjoy homemade bangers and beer in front of Kennedy’s Irish Bar. Eat and drink good food and beer while watching a football game (Nov 18, 14:00-19:00, Kennedy’s Bar, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V)

Do you love to dance? Come and take a popping workshop led by Ryan aka Future. Future is a community leader within the global urban dance scene. This workshop is for all ages and skill levels (Nov 17, 18:00, GAME Streetmekka Kobenhavn, Copenhagen, 100kr)