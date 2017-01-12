Coming Up Soon: The kings of Northern Soul and the queen of teenage detective fiction

The legendary Irish pub Kennedy’s is holding an evening to match its reputation: ‘Soulful Saturdays’. So it’s time to get the Northern Soul glad-rags on and swivel around that dancefloor like it’s 1974. “You can’t drag the missus to the local boozer because she doesn’t like the footy?” asks event organiser Peter Markham. “Well, lo and behold! Kennedy’s Irish Bar – Copenhagen’s own home of ‘the best feckin’ pint in Europe’ – are now hosting Soulful Saturdays with DJs spinning good old classic Northern Soul to raunchy Rhythm n’ Blues and blue-eyed Soul Mod floor fillers!” (March 3, 21:00-01:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongvej 23, Cph V; free adm)

Enjoy English-language comedy presented by CPH POST columnist Adrian Mackinder. The March edition of Copenhagen’s English Comedy Nights includes Scottish standup Alan Francis (Scotland), a star of the acclaimed ‘Jeffrery Dahmer Is Unwell’, and British-American comic Ria Lina, along with two stars of the future. The April 12 line-up will include Stephen Carlin and Javier Jarquin, and the May edition Paul Myrehaug and Ben Richards (March 8, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, 190kr for two, billetto.dk)

A treat for all teenage detective fans. Author Carina Axelsson is appearing in person to discuss her detective series ‘Model Under Cover’ and the rest of her career. The Swedish-Mexican, German-based author developed the idea for the series working for John Galliano at Christian Dior in Paris (March 8, 17:00-19:00; Books & Company, 1 Sofievej, Hellerup; register via booksandcompany.dk)

If life is a cabaret ol’ chum, maybe this is the calling you’ve been waiting for. Copenhagen Theatre Circle is staging the legendary musical and looking for the next Liza Minnelli (March 3 & 4, 10:00-17:00; Huset, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K, free adm)

Enjoy a night of laughter with Improv Comedy Copenhagen, where we defy you not to fall off your seat with laughter (March 7, 20:00; ICC, Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr)

Get stuck in at this cooking class where the focus is seasonal ingredients. The end result is a three-course meal fit for a king (March 2, 17:00-21:00; Herluf Trolles Gade, Cph K; 975kr)

The atmosphere is intimate, the room cosy, and the main attraction the sophisticated Jazz Child singing live. Food, a reasonably-priced bar and DJ Nuplex ensure fun and frolics all night. Dancing is allowed! (March 8, 17:00-22:00; Møbelfabrikken, Nørrebrogade 45D, Cph N; from 125kr; mogs.dk)

Canada’s Tony Law and Britain’s Paul Foot are a cut above the norm we usually welcome to these shores. Foot, in particular, is a comedian who is hard to forget. In his folly and satire is a burning, undeniable truth (March 8, 19:00; Lygten Station, Rentemestervej 76, Cph NV; 175kr, billetto.dk)