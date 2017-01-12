Coming up Soon: Weather girl mania, Weasley brother trivia … Wenceslas should go out more!

Given their New York pedigree, it’s no surprise to learn that two of the Harlem Spirit of Gospel Choir’s three concerts have already sold out. And to cap it all, Ingrid Arthur from the Weather Girls, is their special guest (Dec 15, 20:00; Sankt Andreas kirke, Gothersgade 148, Cph K; 300kr, biletto.dk)

The brutally difficult 50-question, English-language Harry Potter quiz is returning this Christmas – after all, nobody does the festive season better than Hogwarts. Last time, the winners shared 2,300 kroner (Absalons Kirke, Sonder Boulevard 73, Cph V; Dec 20, 20:00; max 6 per team, 20kr entry, winner gets the pot)

The Globe’s Christmas Quiz is a city institution, dating back to the late 1990s, and traditionally some of the former greats come back to take on the new pretenders. Shhh, but the odd rollover has been known to go at Xmas (Globe, Nørregade, Cph V; Dec 20, 19:30; max 5 per team, 30kr entry, winners 1,000kr)

The capital’s biggest zumba event organiser is holding a special Christmas class followed by singing, dancing, surprises and a lottery. Come dressed like the festive period means something! (Dec 16, 12:00; Kulturhuset Indre By, Charlotte Ammundsens Plads 3, Cph K; 60kr)

Don’t miss ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High!’, a celebration of English-language carols led by acclaimed British choral director David Victor-Smith, the leader of the Farnham Youth Choir. All the proceeds go to charity (Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; Dec 21, 19:00; 50kr – registration required)

Beyond a couple of ballets and the Crazy Christmas Cabaret, there isn’t much entertainment, so thank god for the Improv Comedy Copenhagen (weekly shows Wed-Sat 20:00, stand-up Sun 20:00, but no shows Dec 23-27 & 30-31; Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 100-125kr)

More like Kool & the Gang than Torville & Dean, the famous icerink is going back to the 1970s with the Strøm skating disco (Dec 15, 17:00-21:00; Frederiksberg Runddel; free adm)

Even if you’re not a fan, there are bound to be prezzie options at the Ceramics Market (Dec 15, 10:00-15:00; Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; free adm)

Reserve your tickets for the Polar Express, or at least Denmark’s answer to the famous steam engine. Climb aboard at Helsingør like in days of old and set off for Copenhagen Central Station via Bakken and Klampenborg (Dec 15 & 16, 11:30; Helsingør Station; 80-320kr, reserve tickets at veterantoget.dk)

Head to floors 1 & 2 of Axel Towers to choose from goods presented by 120 designers at the Finderskeepers Xmas Market (Dec 14-16, open Fri 12:00-18:00, Sat 11:00-17:00, Sun 11:00-16:00; Axel Towers, Cph K; 40-80kr)

Party like Gatsby with 20 world-class performers, a stunning live-band and Gatsby’s brilliant resident DJ, this party is an extraordinary spectacle dedicated to reliving the Roaring ‘20s. Dress in your finest attire and transport yourself into the glamorous world of Jay Gatsby (Dec 31, 21:00-04:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; partylikegatsby.eu)