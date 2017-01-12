Coming up Soon: Where your Silly Moves might lead to a Collegiate Shag

Get your groove on with a swing dance session at Studenterhuset. Following a 90-minute intro you’ll be warmed up and ready to strut your stuff. Worst-case scenario: your Silly Moves might lead to a Collegiate Shag (June 4; Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm)

Picture-postcard Dragør is hosting the Öresund Street Food Market several times this summer. Indulge in delicious foods whilst enjoying music from lounge DJs and soaking up the hygge. Dragør can be reached in just under an hour from Copenhagen by bike – maybe less with the incentive of refreshments that await (June 1-2 & 21-23, July 12-14; Aug 2-4; Dragør Havneplads)

In ‘Central (Story) Line’, a late addition to CPH STAGE from the Fingers Crossed company, the year is 1940 and World War II is raging. The last kindertransport to escape the German forces has arrived in England. Three anxious children wait on the platform wondering whether someone will pick them up. England saved their lives, but at what cost? (May 29-June 1; Forscenen, Shetlandsgade 3, Cph S; 45-80 kr; cphstage.dk)

As one of Copenhagen’s most popular parties, Distortion offers a variety of music, food and festivities lasting five days. It’s hard to pick a single event, but we had to, it would be Vesterbro’s Black Distortion promises an incomparable atmosphere as food trucks, a beautiful bar and infinite love congregate (May 30; Istedgade 45, Cph V; free adm; cphdistortion.dk)

Prince Frederik will run 10 km with the public in this informal celebration of community, which you can complete at your own pace. Places are still available for the one mile distance (June 10; CPH and Frederiksberg; register at royalrun.dk/tilmelding)

Have a mooch around for some new threads at this family-friendly flea market. It includes a children’s corner and various workshops (June 22, 10:00-16:00; Trampolinlegepladsen på Den Franske Plads, Cph Ø)