 Concert Review • Elementary Watson: who said Carnival was over? – The Post

Concert Review • Elementary Watson: who said Carnival was over?

★★★★★☆

(all photos: Ella Navarro)
July 23rd, 2019 12:25 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Mardi Gras came to the Danish capital during the Copenhagen Jazz Festival at a rousing concert at Pumpehuset, where a crowd burst free from its shackles to dance the night away in feverish adulation.

This was all about the crescendos, and taking centre stage were A Tribe Called Gumbolia in splendid costumes straight off the streets of Rio de Janeiro – with a splash of ‘Conan the Barbarian’ about them.

No questioning who the chief was
Chief Eric Burt Sr, the tribe leader, handled the crowd with consummate ease, teasing them into leaving their nodding jazz heads at the door and cutting loose, as the venue quickly transformed into a dancefloor.

Such was his omnipotence, he could have orchestrated those present to sing every line and rest his voice for the next show.

The interloper from New Orleans
But he hadn’t banked on Michael Watson, a trombonist extraordinaire from New Orleans, who stole the show every time he rose from kneeling contemplation to raise the tempo even further.

As accomplished as his musicianship was, it was the charisma he brought to his contemplative moments that really grabbed your attention. He connected with the audience in a way that very few performers can – look out for his name at future festivals (this was his fifth trip over since 2012); you won’t be disappointed.

Get me out of this costume!
Completing the tribe, the youngsters looked less at ease in costumes that at times look stifling. Did we imagine one of them urging his chief to help him out the moment they left the stage?

It was a shame as Watson looked eager to give those present an encore, and at that stage, such were their energy levels, they would have danced all night.

Mardi Gras Indian Party


Featuring A Tribe Called Gumbolia, Jazz Five, Steve Masakowski & Michael Watson (US / DK) – Support: Ms. Melissa & Her Soul Knights

Pumpehuset on July 13

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish News Round-Up: Copenhagen among most expensive cities in the world to relocate to 
Activities
Concert Review • Elementary Watson: who said Carnival was over?
Denmark
Danish News Round-Up: Impending scorcher highlights workplaces’ shortcomings
News
Danish teams handed tough draw in Europe

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved