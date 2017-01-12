 Concert Review: August sings February into submission – The Post

Concert Review: August sings February into submission

★★★★☆☆

February 23rd, 2018 11:23 am| by Eric Maganga
Everyone left August Alsina’s show at Lille Vega thinking the same thing: man, can this guy really sing. Sometimes drowned out by the heavy beats and audio, the biggest highlights of the show were undoubtedly when the music was dropped altogether and August let his voice do the talking.

Impressive opening
This was August’s first time headlining in Denmark after opening up for Chris Brown last time around. He came prepared with a duo of dancers and a flamboyant outfit that revealed his colourful tattoos when he sang ‘Kissin On My Tattoos’, and he had kind words for the audience, declaring he loved them.

He came out to motivational masterpiece ‘I Don’t Get Tired’ and managed to take us to New Orleans with ‘Downtown’ – the song about his brother being gunned down on the streets.

No shortage of love
His collaborations with social media giant DJ Khaled got quite the enthusiastic response from the audience, and one of them was preceded by the best acapella moment of the night when he sang ‘Ghetto’ as cleanly as anyone could possibly sing.

The loudest ovation of the night, however, was reserved for his smash single ‘No Love’.

A cap on the night was a performance of ‘I Luv This’, which followed him telling a smoker to keep that cancer away from him. I luv’d this show quite a bit, despite some audio difficulties. The performance was a good showcase of August Alsina’s talent.

Eric Maganga


Eric, who holds a master’s degree in communication and English, has a multi-cultural background having grown up in the international school system in Denmark. Eric is a passionate poet and an up-and-coming playwright who has participated in the last two Copenhagen Theatre Circle ‘Fringe Festivals’. Find out more at Eric’s website and Instagram page.

