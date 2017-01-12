 Concert Review: Paolo Russo and friends serve up a metaphor for life – The Post

Concert Review: Paolo Russo and friends serve up a metaphor for life

★★★★★★

Russo is not here to sugar-coat the human experience
October 2nd, 2019 11:20 am| by Ben Hamilton

Pop songs aren’t exactly a metaphor for life. Sure, many of them start off slowly – which is true of most toddlers’ perception of the world – but by the time they hit their second verse, it’s conformity all the way.

The music of the Italian pianist, bandoneonist and composer Paolo Russo doesn’t play by these rules. Every song is played out like a life. Joyous, sad, fast, slow, haphazard, and only occasionally routine, we do not need lyrics to know what his songs are about.

They celebrate humanity: all its triumphs, tribulations, frailties and failures. And on Saturday night at Jazzhus Montmatre, Russo took us on an odyssey of tempestuous interpretation.

A stellar line-up
The concert was entitled ‘Cinquanta’ to mark Russo’s 50th birthday, and as is fitting on such occasions he was joined by many friends on stage – six in total, and it would be a crime not to mention them all.

Italian drummer Marcello Di Leonardo demonstrated his versatility by accompanying Russo on piano when needed, while Danish double-bassist Thomas Fonnesbæk played with such aplomb he positively owned some of the later numbers.

The cameo of Italian clarinetist Nico Gori was unexpected as he just happened to be passing by, having played on Friday, but what a sound! And Serbian-Romanian accordionist Lelo Nika, ‘the Gypsy’, had clearly crossed his own palms with silver such was his impact when he dueted with Russo’s bandoneon.

But if there were two standouts, it must be Danish violinist Bjarke Falgren and American saxophonist Bobby Ricketts. Seek out Falgren because you’ve never heard anyone fiddle like this before – and with such wit in his improvisation. While Ricketts is clearly a star in the ascendancy. Remember that name, as they will be singing it at jazz venues the world over for years to come.

Maestro is right on the money
All this takes us back to the birthday boy –  ‘Maestro’ to his friends –  and while there was an anniversary vibe in the proceedings, this was more of a celebration of the day that  Russo chose to make Copenhagen his home.

Watching him, imperiously playing the piano with slanted head –  sometimes effortless-looking even though it sounds like he is playing five instruments at once –  is like surveying a bird of prey in its prime, with complete control of his dominions before him.

And when he switches to the bandoneon, he opens his wings – furious flapping, clawing and precision that lets no member of the audience escape the allusion that his music is life itself.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Concert Review: Paolo Russo and friends serve up a metaphor for life
International
Denmark improves as one of world’s most powerful passport countries
Local
City Ring opening sets new Metro passenger record 
National
Parliament opens as Mette Frederiksen’s tenure as PM begins in earnest

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved