Concert Review: Trapped at Tap as Bryson delivers a killer show on Halloween

★★★★★★

The view is a good one as far as Tiller is concerned (artist’s Facebook page)
November 2nd, 2017 9:48 am| by Eric Maganga
Bryson Tiller put on a scarily good vocal performance at Tap1 on October 31.

After all, Tiller the talented songwriter invented his own genre, ‘trapsoul’, and put his creativity on full display on Halloween.

The truth
With his new album ‘True to Self’ out, Tiller had no shortage of recent hits to run through, including ‘Run Me Dry’.

Some of the new tracks got a great response as the artist and his audience reciprocated each other’s energy.

The audience was nothing short of raucous, often singing along to the tunes word-for-word.

Trapping the audience’s attention
As much as the new songs were appreciated, when it came time to close the show, Tiller leaned heavily on his debut ‘TRAPSOUL’ project.

Going from strength to strength in terms of tracks, he delighted the audience who danced, sang and threw their hands in the air to express their joy.

Applause for the vocals
What will stand out the most on this night is the way Tiller sang. It gave an indication he is way ahead of his peers and, after all, the man did invent his own genre.

On this night he showed there was truly no comparison.

 

Eric Maganga


Eric, who holds a master’s degree in communication and English, has a multi-cultural background having grown up in the international school system in Denmark. Eric is a passionate poet and an up-and-coming playwright who has participated in the last two Copenhagen Theatre Circle ‘Fringe Festivals’. Find out more at Eric’s website and Instagram page.

