Concert Review: Trapped at Tap as Bryson delivers a killer show on Halloween

Bryson Tiller put on a scarily good vocal performance at Tap1 on October 31.

After all, Tiller the talented songwriter invented his own genre, ‘trapsoul’, and put his creativity on full display on Halloween.

The truth

With his new album ‘True to Self’ out, Tiller had no shortage of recent hits to run through, including ‘Run Me Dry’.

Some of the new tracks got a great response as the artist and his audience reciprocated each other’s energy.

The audience was nothing short of raucous, often singing along to the tunes word-for-word.

Trapping the audience’s attention

As much as the new songs were appreciated, when it came time to close the show, Tiller leaned heavily on his debut ‘TRAPSOUL’ project.

Going from strength to strength in terms of tracks, he delighted the audience who danced, sang and threw their hands in the air to express their joy.

Applause for the vocals

What will stand out the most on this night is the way Tiller sang. It gave an indication he is way ahead of his peers and, after all, the man did invent his own genre.

On this night he showed there was truly no comparison.