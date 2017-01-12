 Concert Review & Video Q&A: Rapsody in groove – The Post

Concert Review & Video Q&A: Rapsody in groove

★★★★★☆

March 12th, 2018 6:00 pm| by Eric Maganga, Rapsody, Pumpehuset
Rapsody stormed the stage at Pumpehuset, and the audience didn’t know what hit them.

The friendly hip-hop giant then stayed around for photos and meet & greets with the fans – as if she hadn’t already made quite the impression.

Crowd-pleaser
As part of the festivities, Rapsody brought a lucky gentleman and later a group of ‘sassy’ ladies on stage to dance.

It was a great way to connect with the audience after the warm-up act and labelmate GQ got the crowd all warmed up.

Hip-hop legend 9th Wonder was also a special guest and showed off his DJing skills.

Hip-hop with heart
One special moment in the proceedings was a heartfelt performance of the touching ‘Black & Ugly’, right towards the end of the show. The song explains the process of coming to love yourself, no matter how you are perceived.

Rapsody dropped plenty of gems and one of the biggest was to have confidence. When the crowd showered her with an outpouring of love, she humbly stated that she was about to shed a tear.

The lyricism is alive
Rapsody’s rhymes are both intricate and thoughtful – this worked really well onstage as her energy and stage presence brought the words to life.

Forget whether or not she is the best female rapper, we need to start talking about Rapsody as one of the best out there – period.

 

Eric Maganga


Eric, who holds a master’s degree in communication and English, has a multi-cultural background having grown up in the international school system in Denmark. Eric is a passionate poet and an up-and-coming playwright who has participated in the last two Copenhagen Theatre Circle ‘Fringe Festivals’. Find out more at Eric’s website and Instagram page.

