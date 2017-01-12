 Late-April Music: On a break from Vile – The Post

Late-April Music: On a break from Vile

April 22nd, 2017 7:00 am| by Andrea Dominguez
Steve Gunn
April 23, 20:00; Vega; 165kr

A blues, country and free jazz singer known for his work as guitarist with Kurt Vile´s band the Violators, the American is presenting his last album, Eyes on the Line.



 Frances
April 24, 20:00; Vega; 200kr

This British pop singer-songwriter´s first album, This I´ve Never Said, was made with Greg Kurstin and Jimmy Napes, producers who have worked with Adele, Sam Smith and Alicia Keys.

John Smith
April 27, 20:00; Beta; 125kr

Known for his acoustic guitar folk style, English singer-songwriter John Smith is an independent and unsigned artist with four self-released albums.

 



Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
