September Music Festivals: A world of choice

Mads Langer's 'Reckless Twin' topped the charts! (photo: Artist's Facebook page)
September 1st, 2016 7:00 pm| by Gabriele Dellisanti
CPH World Music Festival
Sep 7-12; various locations; free adm; cphworld.dk

As a showcase of what the world has to offer musically, this festival aims to raise awareness of musical diversity and open the minds of people living or visiting the Danish capital.

The opening events will take place at Copenhagen’s Rådhuspladsen where Tal y Tali, a duo from Israel, are the first act scheduled to perform.



Stages have also been placed in Nørrebro’s Sankt Hans Torv and in Amager.

All the events are free of charge, enabling as many people as possible to enjoy this celebration of the world’s musical diversity.

Mads Langer
Sep 2, 23:00; Musikteatret Albertslund; 175kr; sustainablefestival.dk

Langer, whose melancholic guitar ballads have been compared to Radiohead and Coldplay, is one of the headliners at this year’s Sustainable Festival in Albertslund (Sep 2-4).

Since becoming internationally known for his cover of ‘You’re Not Alone’, he has become one of Denmark’s biggest acts. His latest album, Reckless Twin, topped the charts.

The festival blends music with sustainability, promoting all things organic via booths, workshops and lectures with three main objectives: recovery, entertainment and enlightenment.


