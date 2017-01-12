 Vinterjazz 2017: Cold weather, hot music! – The Post
7442

Vinterjazz 2017: Cold weather, hot music!

Today sees the start of the annual winter jazz festival

The music gets going on February 3 (jazz.dk)
February 3rd, 2017 7:00 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Vinterjazz festival set to break all records in numbers of venues and concerts

The seventeenth Vinterjazz festival will be bringing jazz to all corners of Denmark during its 24 day run. This year promises to be a record-breaker, with more than 650 concerts in over 130 different venues to choose from.



The combination of country-wide venues and the almost month-long time-scale during which it takes place provides opportunities for international stars to tour, new Danish prize-winning projects to be launched and themed concerts, such as for example Jazz for Kids, Jazz Remixed, Something Else, Nordic Highlights, Wild at Heart and 21 century jazz.

International names are certainly not neglected; this year, there are visits from e.g. Richard Bona, Jonatha Brooke, Ed Motta, Nick Waterhouse, Melissa Stylianou, Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Ben Monder, Charanga Habanera – and others.

Jazz camp
For the first time, there is a JazzCamp for Girls, which is an improvisation-orientated musical meeting arranged by music schools all over Denmark with the intention of trying to redress the balance of the sexes in Danish music and encourage girls to play.

What makes Vinterjazz such a unique musical event is that there is a coming together on a national level between venues and concert promoters, musicians and members of the public, larger cities and outlying areas – a national initiative which is created and takes place locally.

For example, Vinterjazz comes to town with a series of concerts in towns such as Aalborg, Vordingborg, Rønne and Svendborg – all arranged by local enthusiasts.

Breadth and quality
In the Vinterjazz program, Tove Enevoldsen, the driving force behind the Paradise Jazz concerts in Huset, says “… breadth and quality are really important to me, and that is reflected in the program. It’s primarily Danish musicians, and if international stars come, they have to play with the Danish musicians. Vinterjazz is really important. I actually prefer it to the summer jazz festival because it is more serious. Summerjazz means that any cafe with two chairs outside puts on music, and the musicians often play for free, but they can’t play outdoors in the cold for Vinterjazz.”

Jeppe Skjold of Forbrændingen in Albertslund adds that “we present concerts during Vinterjazz because jazz is a beast that’s constantly developing and especially because of the high quality of the Danish musicians. During Vinterjazz, we really emphasise intimacy – you should really be able to get right in under the skin of the musicians.”

So first and foremost, Vinterjazz is a club festival, which kick-starts the season for the many jazz clubs which provide an environment in which jazz can develop and thrive all the year round.

Vinterjazz 2017 takes place from 3-26 February. More information can be found on the official Vinterjazz website at: www.jazz.dk

Related News


Latest News

Concerts
Vinterjazz 2017: Cold weather, hot music!
InOut
Venus de Milo was ‘armless; this one is a sadomasochistic minx
Denmark
Oh deer! Record-sized herd of red deer roaming Danish field
News
DBU wants more home-grown talents in the Superliga

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved