Vinterjazz: jazz on the silver screen

If you fancy a change of pace during Vinterjazz, why not go and see a film? There’s a full programme of jazz-related films under the heading ‘Copenhagen Jazz Film Festival’ at different venues around town. As a bonus, several of the directors will be in attendance, with Q&A sessions after the screenings.

The films are being shown at 5e (Slagtehusgade 5e), Cinemateket (Gothersgade 55) and Husets Bio (Rådhusstræde 13).

Chet Baker documentaries

Amongst the highlights are three films on Chet Baker – ‘Born to be Blue’, a drama-doc starring Ethan Hawke directed by Robert Budreau, ‘The Deaths of Chet Baker’, also directed by Robert Budreau, and the famous Bruce Weber documentary ‘Let’s Get Lost’ – all at Cinemateket on 11 February at 19:30.

Soul jazz film and concert

On 8 February at 5e, from 19:00-23:00, Danish director Nadia Horsted-Narejo will be presenting selected scenes from her film ‘MS Melissa’, a documentary showcasing the up-and-coming jazz/soul/funk band Ms. Melissa & Her Soul Knights, which will be followed by a concert with the band.

Club-owners and instrumentalists

From 18:00-23:00 at Husets Bio on 10 February you can catch three films – ‘Geordie Jazz Man’ by Abi Lewis, a documentary about the charismatic English club-owner Keith Crombie, ‘Thomas Chapin, Night Bird Song’, by Stephanie Castillo on the virtuoso saxophonist and flautist, and ‘Kojo’, by Michael Fequiere on Harlem-based drummer Kojo Odu Roney. Abi and Stephanie will be there to present their films and talk about them afterwards.

A taste of the avant-garde

For those with a taste for the avant-garde, German director Telemach Wiesinger will present ‘Kaleidoscope’, a cinematic journey through Europe and North America, in which his filmic in-camera effects encompass the spectrum between realism and surrealism. The film is being shown at Cinemateket on 9 February at 16:45.

Latin and hash

At Husets Bio on 10 February from 18:00-23:00 you could see ‘Playing Lecuona’, a documentary about one of the greatest Latin American pianists and composers, directed by Pavel Giroud and JuanMa Villar Betancort. Michel Camillo and Gonzalo Rubalcaba are amongst those paying tribute to him. On the same bill is ‘Jazz Nights: A Confidential Journey’, an in-depth look at a group of Los Angeles jazzmen who play in secret in an illegal hash bar in the heart of Hollywood. The film follows them over a two year period. Director Hal Masonberg will be on hand to present and discuss the film.

Down and back again

Last – but by no means least, on 9 February at 21:45, N.C. Heikin’s documentary ‘Sound of Redemption – The Frank Morgan Story’ will be shown at Cinemateket. The film tells the story of the talented protegé of Charlie Parker, who like many of his contemporaries, became addicted to heroin, which resulted in him spending 30 years of his life in San Quentin prison.

So really something for every jazz-fan here. It’s also worth bearing in mind that these films are not shown every day, so grab the opportunity while they’re there!