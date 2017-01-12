 We be burning alright! – The Post

We be burning alright!

Paul is back on form (photo: artist´s Facebook page)
April 10th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Andrea Dominguez
It was something of a comeback year for the Jamaican hip-hop singer Sean Paul in 2016.

He was among the contributors to Clean Bandit’s enormously successful single ‘Rockabye’ (along with Anne-Marie), which swept to number one across the world, but bizarrely missed out on the best single award at the Brits to Little Mix.



It followed a collaboration on ‘Cheap Thrills’ with Sia in the summer, underlining Paul’s re-emergence as a global star.

With almost 20 years in the music business, Paul’s first major success came in 2002 with his second studio album Dutty Rock, which he has since followed with four more.

Even more impressive is the number of his collabations: Enrique Iglesias, Pharrell Williams, Busta Rhymes, Beyoncé, Santana, Joss Stone, Rihanna, Major Lazer and … err … Little Mix.

And 2017 is turning out to be no less momentous, as in January Paul and his wife Jodi ‘Jinx’ Stewart, a Jamaican TV host, welcomed their first child into the world.

So get ready to party with a man who has a reason to celebrate. Let him raise the ‘Temperature’ and ensure ‘We be burning’.

And the good news is that the next day is a public holiday!

 

Sean Paul


April 13, 20:00; Vega; 260kr



