Mariza

DR Koncerthuset; July 9 at 20:00

Not strictly jazz perhaps, but Mariza, one of the greatest Portuguese Fado singers of the younger generation, has a string of acclaimed CDs and many international awards.

Evan Parker

Christianshavn Beboerhus; July 6 at 22:00

This veteran British saxophonist and free-jazz pioneer has never lost his taste for exploring the boundaries of jazz and transcending them.

Bill Laswell & Kalaha

Den Sorte Diamant, Dronningesalen; July 12 at 20:00

Master bassist, musical creative force and feted producer Bill Laswell is fronting the Danish group Kalaha.

Eliane Elias

Tivoli Glassalen; July 7 at 19:30

A fairly frequent visitor to the jazz festival, the flamboyant Brazilian pianist-singer never fails to please. She’s in town with her husband, the bassist Marc Johnson, and the Tivoli Big Band.

Bill Charlap Trio

Bremen Teater; July 10 at 20:00

If classic piano trios are your thing, they don’t get much better than this. New Yorker Charlap and his trio explore ‘the great American songbook’ in their own sweet way.

Carsten Dahl Ensemble

Den Sorte Diamante, Droningesalen; July 10 at 20:00

Danish pianist Carsten Dahl’s homage to American piano titan Keith Jarrett takes the form of arranging some of Jarrett’s solo improvisations for an ensemble that includes a string quartet.

Gladys Knight

DR Koncerthuset; July 12 & 13 at 20:00

Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Having recorded more than 38 albums over the years, this seven-time Grammy winner has smashed out #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and and Contemporary.

Gilberto Gil

DR Koncerthuset; July 10 at 21:00; sold out

A guitarist, composer, singer and activist, Gilberto Gil is one of Brazil’s greatest cultural figures. Gil is known for teaming up with bossa nova legend Joao Gilberto and starting tropicália with long-time collaborator Caetano Veloso.

Marcus Miller

DR Koncerthuset; July 14 at 20:00

Marcus Miller is an award-winning US jazz composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Luther Vandross, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Jay-Z and Beyonce.