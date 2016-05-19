 Cos we like to play at being Japanese – The Post

Cos we like to play at being Japanese

Always popular, always quite a convocation (photo: J-Popcon)
April 15th, 2018 6:25 pm| by Sophie Bergquist
Over 3,000 people will attend the annual festival that celebrates the best of Japanese anime, manga, cosplay and games. The program this year promises to be better than ever, with events including an Anime Music Video competition, a fashion show and a Japanese pop-culture item auction.

This experience is the perfect chance to meet fellow Japanese culture-obsessed people. You can attend all three days of the weekend convention, or purchase single day tickets.

Tickets can be found online, as can opportunities to volunteer or participate in some of the festival’s competitions and shows.

J-Popcon


April 27-29, DGI Byen, Cph V; Fri & Sun 150kr, Sat 250kr, festival pass 400kr, j-popcon.dk

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
