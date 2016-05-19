Cos we like to play at being Japanese

Over 3,000 people will attend the annual festival that celebrates the best of Japanese anime, manga, cosplay and games. The program this year promises to be better than ever, with events including an Anime Music Video competition, a fashion show and a Japanese pop-culture item auction.

This experience is the perfect chance to meet fellow Japanese culture-obsessed people. You can attend all three days of the weekend convention, or purchase single day tickets.

Tickets can be found online, as can opportunities to volunteer or participate in some of the festival’s competitions and shows.