Culture Round-Up: Pay what you decide, but there’s no control over what you might feel

‘Pay what you decide’ is an increasingly common means of charging people for food in informal social situations, but it could soon start trending for cultural experiences, contend the production team behind ‘Manwatching’, a one-off English-language performance with a difference at Dexter’s Bar on February 6.

“We are interested to see the value people (who can afford to pay) put on culture and what amount they are willing to part with for a fun and stimulating night out,” explained Carol Hayes from Assemble Theatre Collective to CPH POST.

“Is it the same as a pint? A trip to the cinema? Is it more? Hopefully … we’ll find out!”

Compelling performance

‘Manwatching’ promises to be a compelling performance. Written by a British woman who wishes to remain anonymous, it involves men reading from a script that they’ve never seen before, which details female heterosexual desire at its most raw.

It made its premiere at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2015, and the reviews have been orgasmic, and the performances multiple, ever since.

Adrian Mackinder involved

Several men in Copenhagen gamely auditioned for the three roles available, reading an agony aunt column about problems with a sex doll in the middle of a busy café.

Assemble Theatre Collective then duly selected the comedian Adrian Mackinder, who is a CPH POST columnist, Indo- Danish actor Aragorn Damgaard and Danish photographer Mikal Schlosser.

First come, first seated

Will Dexter’s Bar – a Caribbean bar situated at Åboulevard 9AB just 100 metres away from the Frederiksberg part of The Lakes, which serves a mean Dark & Stormy – lend itself well to the surroundings?

Find out on February 6. There are no reservations, so it is first come, first seated once the doors open at 19:30 ahead of a 20:00 start.

The one-hour performance is strictly non-profit. The group will be hoping to recoup what they paid for the rights to stage the monologues, and anything left over will be shared by the performers.

Internationals lining up to represent Denmark in Eurovision

This year’s line-up for the Melodi Grand Prix on March 7, which will decide who represents Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest, has a distinctly international feel. First off, Jamie Talbot, one of two ‘X Factor’ runners-up in the field, has a British father. He will be hoping to go one better than on the DR hurrah to the program in 2018. A year later, it was the turn of Benjamin Rosenbohm – a former students of CIS, Rydgaards and SceneKunst, whose parents are German and Madagascan – to wow the country. He is joined on stage by Tan/Tanne, a contestant who sang in the girl group Echo. Finally, Nick Jones despite his Anglo-sounding name is Danish, even though he moved to France when he was 11 and then to the UK when he was 18 for a couple of years.

Terror, you are our muse: If it isn’t Kingslayer, it’s DR

It sure is the season for fantasising about being hit by a terror attack. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, for example, can’t stop making films about them: whether it is the fact-based ‘Krudttønden’ or the fictional ‘Domino’. And now DR is in on the mix with ‘Når støvet har lagt sig’ (when the dust has settled), a new series that deals with the build-up and fallout of an attack at a Copenhagen restaurant (which is really dimly lit – even by Nordic Noir standards). The series premieres on Sunday February 2 and will run for ten episodes.

Disney + coming to Denmark this summer

The Disney + streaming service is coming to Denmark this summer, bringing with it a wealth of choice, including the new Star Wars Universe series ‘The Mandalorian’. Initially a subscription will cost around 50 kroner a month and 500 kroner a year – barely half of what competitors Netflix and HBO Nordic charge. Its archive will draw heavily from Disney, Pixar and 21st Century Fox. No exact launch date has been confirmed.

Danish film award season upon us, with Trine set to capitalise

The Danish film award season is nearly upon us, with the Roberts (the equivalent of the Oscars) scheduled to take place on January 24, followed five weeks later by the Bodils (voted by journalists, Denmark’s Golden Globes) on February 29. It will surprise few to learn that Trine Dyrholm, Denmark’s answer to Meryl Steep (only she does a better Danish accent), has been nominated for Best Actress in both for her role in ‘Dronningen’. Should she triumph, she will pick up her eighth and seventh film acting statuettes respectively.

Peter Madsen documentary looks set to wow Sundance

‘Into the Deep’, a new documentary about murderer Peter Madsen, will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24. Based largely on interviews with Madsen’s assistants at the time of the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, the documentary is the work of Australian director Emma Sullivan and Danish producer Mette Heide, who is perhaps best known for making ‘Amanda Knox’. The film has been shortlisted for the Grand Jury Prize.

English language theatre’s spiritual home destined for immortality

There aren’t many films named after theatres, and five years ago the English-language theatre community would have scoffed at the idea that their spiritual home would lend its name to one of the biggest Danish films of 2020. But on March 5, ‘Krudttønden’, the story behind the 2015 terror shootings in Copenhagen, will hit cinemas in Denmark. When it is released in English-speaking territories, it will be known as ‘The Day We Died’.

Louis CK to play at Royal Arena in May

American stand-up comedian Louis CK is playing at Royal Arena on May 23. Once considered the leading stand-up in the world, the comedian has had a rough couple of years after being outed as a sex pest in the #MeToo movement. He remains hugely popular, though.