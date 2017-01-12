Danish Symphony Orchestra delivers with Dvorak

From the upbeat of the Rusalka Suite to the final note of Dvorak’s most beloved New World Symphony, the Danish National Symphony Orchestra once again left audience members in awe of a performance too spectacular for words.

This exceptional program began with an arrangement of Dvorak’s ‘Rusalka Suite’ by world-famous Australian conductor Manfred Honeck, who also happened to conduct the orchestra at this performance. Rusalka is one of the most successful Czech operas ever written.

The fairy-tale-like sounds of the Rusalka Suite were followed by beautiful ‘Lieders’, a type of German song from the Romantic Period composed by Strauss and Schubert. The vocal soloist, Paul Armin Edelmann, had the most creamy rich voice.

Strong second half

After a short intermission, there was no better way to end this incredible program than with Dvořák’s powerful, symbolic and famous ‘Symphony No 9’, which is more commonly known as the ‘The New World Symphony’.

The exquisite music and passion of Honeck enhanced the experience at the DR Koncerthuset. The concert ended with a roaring standing ovation. The only criticism was that the orchestra did not play an encore.

More treats in store

There are many more phenomenal performances coming up this season with the Danish National Symphony Orchestra.

On November 18, Edward Gardner will be conducting Grieg’s ‘Piano Concerto’.

Another date to mark in your calendar is either November 30, December 1, or January 11 or 12 for the Danish National Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Christmas Oratorio I and II’ with Bach’s stirring music.

This orchestra is nothing less than world class and attending a performance is a delightful way to spend an evening in Copenhagen.