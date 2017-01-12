 December Art: Louisiana and George Condo at 60 – The Post

December Art: Louisiana and George Condo at 60

Condo is in the condominium (photo: Anders Sune Berg)
December 8th, 2017 11:00 am| by Dave Smith
7 X Space X Time &
George Condo: The Way I Think
Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; louisiana.dk
Ahead of Louisiana turning 60 next year, its director Poul Erik Tøjner has curated a stunning exhibition of classic and contemporary works from the museum’s collection to remind us of its invaluable contribution to the Danish art scene.

Set in the museum’s South Wing, 7 X Space X Time (ongoing, ends April 15) mixes works across the dimensions of genre, size, expression, space and time.

Also ongoing is The Way I Think (ends Feb 4), an exhibition by US artist George Condo, who is also 60 years old!

No emotion, concept or individual is too low-brow for him, as motifs of dustmen and comic-strip heroes are accompanied by elements of Cubism and American Expressionism. Condo clearly thinks differently from most artists.

Atelier Pica Pica: Soft Cell
ongoing, ends Dec 22; Eighteen Gallery, Flæsketorvet 69, Cph V
The Belgian-based multidisciplinary artist collective Atelier Pica Pica developed paintings, drawings and sculptures through a ‘trialogue’, taking inspiration and direction from one another, as well as the lyrics of Frank Zappa.

 

Emotions and other feelings
Dec 8, 17:00-21:00, Dec 9-14, 12:00-19:00; VESS, Oehlenschlægersgade 36, Cph V; bosworthstudio.space
Pastel colours, geometrical figures and scenes from day-to-day life feature heavily in the work of Polly Bosworth, a British artist and graphic designer who moved to Copenhagen in 2013. Bosworth’s work reminds us of life’s simple pleasures and how we tend to miss them in the rush.

 

