December Events: Let the little mermaid battle commence

European Shortcourse Swimming Champs

Dec 13-17; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, Cph S; tickets from 125kr, euroswim2017.com

Copenhagen is holding the 19th edition of the LEN European Short Course Championships at the Royal Arena – the first, but probably not the last sports events at the new venue.

The capacity of the venue, which can typically hold 16,000, will be reduced to 6,500 as it finds room for the necessary 25-metre swimming pool.

More than 1,000 competitors from all over Europe are expected to compete over five days of competition, and 40 new European champions will be crowned. (EH)

Film screening: Love Actually

Dec 14, 19:00; Posthallen, Århusgade 126, Cph Ø

Enjoy gløgg and æbleskiver at this free screening of what is fast becoming a Christmas classic. Has 14 years really passed since it came out? Well, Alan Rickman may be dead, but the rest of the cast took part in a 20-minute sequel this year.

Fireworks Festival

Dec 25-26, 20:45, Dec 31, 23:00; Tivoli Gardens; 99kr; tivoli.dk

Firework supremo Gunnar B Knudsen will again be taking centre stage over Christmas to bring a rainbow of colours to the sky as Tivoli hosts its 13th Fireworks Festival. Christmas colour and New Year with a bang!

Party like Gatsby

Dec 31, 21:00-04:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 275-300kr, partylikegatsby.eu

Gatsby invites you to party like you were in the Roaring 20s. A speakeasy will take you back to a time of scandal and chaos when morals were looser and the liquor was downright illegal.

Christmas Quiz at the Globe

Dec 21, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, and who knows, the odd rollover has been known to go too.