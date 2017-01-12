December Kids: Keeping up with the high flyers!

Flying Superkids

Dec 27, 18:30, Dec 28, 16:00; Valby Hallen, Julius Andersens Vej 3, Cph SV; 200kr; flyingsuperkids.com

Cirque de Soleil crashes into High School Musical in a non-stop fast moving mix of acrobatics, gymnastics, music and comedy.

Expect plenty of airborne twists and turns as the Flying Superkids launch themselves skywards from trampolines and tumble energetically.

A home-grown phenomenon, the troupe started in 1967 and has gradually evolved into an international act traversing over 35 countries.

The young high-fliers are hand-picked from the Gymnastikgården club in Aarhus and are aged between 7 and 21.

A Christmas Carol

ongoing, ends Dec 20, Mon-Fri 09:30 & 11:30, Sat & Sun 13:00 & 15:00; Open Air Museum, Kongevejen 100, Kongens Lyngby; 40-165kr; natmus.dk

It’s surprising how so few Danes are familiar with the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, but all that is changing thanks to this annual production by the Bernhard Olsen Teater.

This version has trimmed off the dark elements of the original to present a shorter version ideal for the little ones. And this year they’re adding a twist, as all the main characters are women: from Scrooge to Bob Cratchit and his son, Tiny Tim.

So don’t be a miser and initiate your bilingual offspring into the world of Scrooge. Humbug to one and all!

Skate in the city

Nov 26-Feb 28, open daily from 11:00; Frederiksberg Runddel, Frederiksberg; free adm, skate rental 50kr

While there are a number of rinks around town, few can compete with Frederiksberg Runddel when it transforms itself into a winter wonderland.

Perhaps you fancy yourself as the next Torville or Dean, or maybe you are more than happy to get a cold bum as you fumble your way around the other skaters by the entrance to Frederiksberg Garden.

If you’ve got your own skates, then the rink is yours all day. For those of us less prepared, you can rent a pair for a reasonable price – but for just one hour.

The Wolf Hills

all year-round; Ulvedalene, Klampenborg; free adm

Who says fun can’t come cheap? Filled with green wild grass in the summer and snowy and picturesque in winter, the Wolf Hills are the ultimate playground – all-natural and refreshing.

A treasure well-known among Danes, this opening in the middle of Dyrehaven brings out the hyperactive child in you. The different hills vary in steepness, accommodating different levels of adventurousness.

Families who come here often bring rather primitive snow-gliding gear: a classic wooden bench-sledge, a snowboard or even just a cosplay superhero shield!

Tivoli Xmas Season

ends Dec 31; 120kr; tivoli.dk

Enjoy enchanted walks under the countless fairy lights, get carried away by cheerful Christmas carols, visit a market bursting with festive treats and, if you did not eat too many honey-roasted almonds, take a jolly ride on one of the gut-wrenching rollercoasters.

Christmas Coziness

Dec 3, 14:00-16:00; Int House CPH, Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph K; free adm

Well timed to cater to the really young ones, this is a chance to experience a truly Danish hygge Christmas, sing songs, sample cookies, make decorations and meet Julemanden himself.

Rollerskate Disco

Dec 10, 11:00-16:00; Havnekulturkontoret Nordhavn, Århusgade 126, Cph Ø; kids: 50kr, adults: free adm

Enjoy gløgg and æbelskiver and peruse the market as your little ones career around the Christmas tree. Enjoy workshops, games and go-carting courtesy of funn.dk.

Peter Pan

ongoing, ends Dec 3; Folketeatret, Nørregade 39, Cph K; 100-370kr

Kids will love this magical Danish-language play about the boy who never grows up – we all know a few of those! But instead of buying a Harley, he fights pirates and falls in love with girls called Darling.

Elf – The Musical

ongoing, ends Dec 26; Tivoli Koncertsal; 195-635kr

It might be in Danish, but kids will love this 2010 musical based on the Will Ferrell film about a human orphan reared by Santa as one of his little helpers, who is unaware of his true identity. Puberty should have been a giveaway.