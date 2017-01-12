 December Music: Try Depeche Mode’s step-sister instead – The Post

December Music: Try Depeche Mode’s step-sister instead

Other options include electropop, jazz and classical

Moyet’s career goes back 35 years (photo: metrolyrics.com)
December 1st, 2017 4:00 pm| by Emma Hollar & Ben Hamilton
The Depeche Mode concert at Royal Arena on December 9 may be sold out, but there’s another 1980s British pop star in Denmark (albeit in Odense).

Alison Moyet formed Yazoo with Depeche co-founder Vince Clarke in 1981, and in just 18 months they released two acclaimed albums before splitting.

Noted for her bluesy contralto voice and amazing range, Moyet was rarely out of the British charts as a solo performer over the next decade.

A hiatus ensued in the mid-1990s, but she has been busy this century, steadily releasing albums whilst earning a solid rep for adventurous electronic pop. (BH)

Infernal
Dec 22, 20:30; Store Vega; 225kr
“From Paris to Berlin and every disco I get in …” Well, we’re not sure we’d go that far to see this recently reformed electropop duo. Anyhow, Lina Rafn has spent most of the last decade dodging/dogging her career over here judging other musicians on ‘X Factor’ … and their last comeback flopped. (BH)

Dance the Night Away
Dec 1, 22:00; Charlie Scotts Bar, Skindergade 43, Cph K; free adm; charliescotts.dk
Put on your dancing shoes and come to Charlie Scott’s Bar to enjoy a line-up of live jazz music played by five different live bands. This is the first of 15 live jazz concerts at the venue over the course of December, of which nearly half are free entry. (EH)

Messiah at Marmorkirken
Dec 2 & Dec 3; 16:00, Frederiks Kirke/Marmorkirken, Frederiksgade 4, Cph K; 135-235kr
You haven’t properly experienced a Danish Christmas until you’ve heard Handel’s Messiah in a church. This performance by the Chamber Choir Euphonia will be directed by Ole Reuss Schmidt. Don’t forget to stand during the Hallelujah! (EH)

Alison Moyet


Odeon Odense; 400-480kr


Quick Links

