 December Performance: Xmas isn’t complete with some sugar plums and a Nutcracker – The Post

December Performance: Xmas isn’t complete with some sugar plums and a Nutcracker

She went to sleep and this happened (photo: kglteater.dk)
December 1st, 2017 4:00 pm| by Emma Hollar
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Christmas season is upon us and with that comes its most beloved ballet.

Little Marie’s magical journey into the Land of Sweets accompanied, of course, by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s iconic music, has become synonymous with the festive season. The result is you never have to go too far to find a production. In America alone, the masterpiece has been danced by over 120 companies.

Originally written by German author ETA Hoffmann in 1816, it was the French choreographer Marius Petipa who oversaw the first staging, and since then, The Nutcracker has been choreographed many times.

George Balanchine’s 1954 adaption is seen by many as being the ultimate version. He adapted the traditional ballet for children while simultaneously keeping its elegant classical choreography for an adult audience. His adaptation is accordingly one that the entire family can enjoy.

And if this is your little ones’ first ballet, it might be a good idea to get there 45 minutes early and get a free introduction to the performance up in the balcony.

Alternatively, there is a guided tour before the show on which you will be shown around both the front and back of the stage. Experience the ambience of the scene just before the ballet begins. The tour costs 80kr and tickets can be found online.

The Misanthrope
Nov 30-Dec 7; CISPA, Glentevej 61-65, Cph NV; 100kr, cispa.dk
Baroque punk is the flavour of this English-language modern retelling of the Moliere classic, which is sometimes known as ‘The Cantankerous Lover’. The play is performed by the final year students of the Copenhagen International School of Performing Arts.

The Magic Flute
ongoing, ends March 11, performances on Dec 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 & 20; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr, kglteater.dk
Set in a fantasy world akin to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the opera is a tale of contrasts and paradoxes: night vs day, the rational world vs the irrational and the blurred lines between good and evil.

The Nutcracker


Dec 1-22; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv; Cph K; 100-760kr, kglteater.dk

Related News



Latest News

Sports
Denmark handed decent draw for 2018 World Cup
Activities
December Performance: Xmas isn’t complete with some sugar plums and a Nutcracker
Activities
December Music: Try Depeche Mode’s step-sister instead
Local
Finally! New Nordhavn road gets the green light

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved