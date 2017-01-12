December Performance: Xmas isn’t complete with some sugar plums and a Nutcracker

The Christmas season is upon us and with that comes its most beloved ballet.

Little Marie’s magical journey into the Land of Sweets accompanied, of course, by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s iconic music, has become synonymous with the festive season. The result is you never have to go too far to find a production. In America alone, the masterpiece has been danced by over 120 companies.

Originally written by German author ETA Hoffmann in 1816, it was the French choreographer Marius Petipa who oversaw the first staging, and since then, The Nutcracker has been choreographed many times.

George Balanchine’s 1954 adaption is seen by many as being the ultimate version. He adapted the traditional ballet for children while simultaneously keeping its elegant classical choreography for an adult audience. His adaptation is accordingly one that the entire family can enjoy.

And if this is your little ones’ first ballet, it might be a good idea to get there 45 minutes early and get a free introduction to the performance up in the balcony.

Alternatively, there is a guided tour before the show on which you will be shown around both the front and back of the stage. Experience the ambience of the scene just before the ballet begins. The tour costs 80kr and tickets can be found online.

The Misanthrope

Nov 30-Dec 7; CISPA, Glentevej 61-65, Cph NV; 100kr, cispa.dk

Baroque punk is the flavour of this English-language modern retelling of the Moliere classic, which is sometimes known as ‘The Cantankerous Lover’. The play is performed by the final year students of the Copenhagen International School of Performing Arts.

The Magic Flute

ongoing, ends March 11, performances on Dec 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 & 20; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr, kglteater.dk

Set in a fantasy world akin to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the opera is a tale of contrasts and paradoxes: night vs day, the rational world vs the irrational and the blurred lines between good and evil.