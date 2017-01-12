 Don’t miss Culture Night … although to be fair, it’s hard to avoid it! – The Post

Don’t miss Culture Night … although to be fair, it’s hard to avoid it!

Lights on walls time (photo: kulturnatten.dk)
October 10th, 2017 6:00 pm| by Nash Meeker
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Culture Night has held its place for more than 20 years as one of the most enticing events of the year for art, food and history lovers in Copenhagen.

With more than 250 museums, theatres, libraries, churches, ministries and parks participating, the city’s biggest annual one-day event continues to delight and surprise citizens and visitors alike.

Explore the Royal Opera House with backstage sneak peaks in one of the newest architectural marvels of Central Copenhagen.

The National Gallery will be open to all visitors with Culture Night tickets, explore the pieces ranging from Europe’s medieval era to modern African landscapes.

Or peruse a more politicised environment with a tour of Danish Parliament as the whole of historic Christiansborg Palace is open for the night. Sit in the chairs of High Court justices in the Supreme Court just across the Palace’s courtyard for a more legal perspective.

Music more your taste? Tap your toes to the sounds of Danish jazz musicians at Kvarterhuset, Denmark’s premier music house.

Or push the boundaries of your imagination at STORM20 by getting your hands on electro-electro-luminescent wires to create a new light installation for the city centre.

With such a wide array of events, walking down any street in Copenhagen on Culture Night is bound to lead you to a full access venue.

Culture Night


Oct 13, 18:00-00:00, various venues; culture pass: 95kr, kulturmatten.dk



Latest News

Activities
Don’t miss Culture Night … although to be fair, it’s hard to avoid it!
General
New project launched to enhance contact between designers and companies
National
Government lashes “unreasonable” EU conventions in the wake of gang-leader’s sentence
Denmark
Traces of 4,000-year-old house discovered in north Zealand

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved