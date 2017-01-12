Early-April Art: Andy Warhol’s surely worth 15 minutes of your time

Andy Warhol

March 30-Sep 8; Moderna Museet Malmö; free adm

Discover a whole new side of Warhol that you didn’t know existed. The exhibition is created in a very special atmosphere including silver foiled walls, quotes, murals and a soundtrack with all the Velvet Underground songs.

Katherine Ærtebjerg

ongoing, ends April 20; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K

Ærtebjerg experiments with spray paint and elements from both nature and the domestic toolbox to create large evocative paintings. As the title suggests, everyday tools come together and form strange collage-like skeletons.

C Grace Chang

ongoing, ends April 21; Skanes Konstforening, Bragegatan 15, Malmö; free adm

The Asian-American C Grace Chang uses VR, performance and installations to explore queer diasporas and other tensions in ‘The Appearance and Disappearance of Futures and Pasts’.

Delicate and Rarely Shown

ongoing, ends April 28; Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, Dantes Plads 7, Cph K; 115kr

An exhibition of works from the museum’s storage that rarely see the light of day.