Early-April Events: Festivals celebrating architecture, books and smørrebrød

Copenhagen Comedy Night

April 4, 20:00; Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110kr, billetto.dk

An evening of comedy in the company of British comics Rich Wilson and Jayde Adams, who are joined by Irish wisecracker Conn O’Sullivan. (MMC)

Michelle Obama Book Tour

April 9, 20:00; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Alle 18, Cph S; billetto.dk

Check internet forums for tickets to watch Michelle Obama talking about her book ‘Becoming’. (PM)

An Inspector Calls

April 3-13; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 140kr; ctcircle.dk

Director Jack Wake-Walker has given JB Priestly’s classic 1945 play a timeless setting, with all the actors adopting US accents and cultish costumes for this production. At the very least, it looks interesting! (MMC)

CPH Architecture Festival

April 4–14; various venues; 150kr; cafx.dk

The broad, public program focuses on architecture, design and urban development. Enjoy 11 days of films, exhibitions, seminars, bike trips, walks and talks. (PM)

Meet the doc makers

March 29, 18.30; Aveny-T, Frederiksberg Alle 102; 90kr

Meet Moria Demos and Laura Ricciardi, the makers of Netflix show ‘Making a Murderer’, at this CPH:DOX event. (MMC)

Smørrebrød Festival

April 5-14; Tivoli, Vesterbrogade 3; 270kr

Tivoli is celebrating the Danish lunch classic with a festival. (PM)

Nobody’s Perfect

March 28-31; Nørrebrohallen, Cph N; free adm

To avoid clothing waste, a big discounted sale is being held by the brand Mads Nørregaard. (MMC)

Science & Cocktails

March 30: Den Grå Hal, Refshalevej 2, Christiania: 50-150kr

The meeting asks: Can media affect how we see the world – and how? Researcher and entertainer Johanna Blakley provides the talk ahead of a documentary screening – all mixed with good cocktails. (MMC)

Didier Fassin lecture

March 29, 15:00; University of Copenhagen, Faculty of Sciences, room 35.01.05; free adm

A lecture that questions why so many people are incarcerated but not rehabilitated. (PM)

Vesterbro Book Festival

March 30, 10:00-15:00; Absalon church, Sonder Boulevard 73, Cph V; free adm

A spoken word gathering and a book market where it is also possible to buy a stand and sell your own collection. At the very least, you’ll expand your reading and maybe your social circle. (PM)

Reggaeton and Latino Party

April 11, 23:00-05:00; La Boucherie, Vestergade 10, Cph K

Check out the city’s best reggaeton party with music by DJ Nika Official. (PM)

Danish Language Social

April 3, 19:00; Café Cadeau, .C Ørsteds Vej 28, Frederiksberg; free adm

Join enthusiastic language learners at this weekly event. All levels are welcome. PM)

Copenhagen Vintage

March 31, 11:00-17:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 75kr

Source original vintage clothing and accessories at the 25 stands present. (PM)