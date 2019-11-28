Early December Events: Mirth in Macy’s, Nutcracker nuttiness, and an Christmas calendar

The Santaland Diaries

Nov 28-Dec 1, 20:00; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 125kr, tickets@houseofinternationaltheatre.dk

The House of International Theatre presents David Sedaris’ tale of a LGBT slacker’s ill-advised decision to take on a holiday job as Santa’s elf at Macy’s department store in the early 1990s. HIT’s resident director Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen helms Siegmar Tonk.

Sympathy for Sorrow

Dec 3, 20:00, Dec 4, 18:00 & 20:00; K23, Knabrostræde 23, Cph K; 70kr, whynottheatre.dk

A special Why Not Theatre Company production based on original words written by Julian Assange (Nathan Meister) and Oscar Wilde (Michael Worthman), two trailblazers who knew what it was like to be celebrated by society and then cast away as pariahs. Entry includes a glass of gløgg.

24 Secrets

Dec 1-24; Øresundsvej 4, Cph S; 40-125kr; zebu.nu

Together with Children’s Culture House Ama’r, ZeBU is opening its doors to offer kids and adults a Christmas experience beyond the ordinary. Walk through the city’s biggest Christmas calendar – a theatre installation consisting of 24 rooms that offer the audience an aesthetic and sensual experience.More than 30 artists have filled the rooms with Christmas spirit.

The Nutcracker

Nov 30-Dec 22; Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 105-775kr, kglteater.dk

We doubt anything could be more Christmassy in Copenhagen than watching George Balanchine’s version of the classic ballet The Nutcracker. This ultimate Christmas experience is a perfect fit for a family night out in December. Allow yourself to rediscover the ‘carefree wonder of childhood’ through Clara’s dream, as she falls asleep on Christmas Eve in the 1800s. (RM)

Snedronningen

ongoing, ends Dec 3; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, 155-840kr, kglteater.dk; Danish lyrics

Since its worldwide premiere earlier this autumn, Hans Abrahamsen’s first opera – a poetic and free interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale – has received solid reviews, including four stars from CPH POST. The performance is suitable for children and most suited to sensitive souls. (RM)

Ethiopian cuisine workshop

Nov 30, 15:00-19:00; Trampoline House, Thoravej 7, Cph NV; 425kr; trampolinehouse.dk

Enjoy some colourful cooking and conversations. This charity workshop will teach you how to cook Ethiopian injera flatbread with meat and vegetable stews whilst listening to experiences of what it’s like to be a refugee woman in Denmark. All profits go to a good cause. (RM)

The Three Brexiteers

ongoing, ends Jan 11; Glassalen, Tivoli; 160-415kr, teaterbilletter.dk & billetlugen.dk; londontoast.dk

The Crazy Christmas Cabaret is back! Every year when the bells start jingling, the satirical theatre team at London Toast theatre group steam into the Glassalen theatre in Tivoli to present slapstick, topical gags, musical numbers and all-round festive cheer. This year director Vivienne McKee is tackling Brexit and BoJo. Check out our four-star review at cphpost.dk. (RM)

Friday Rituals

Nov 29; Sankt Peders Stræde 34, Cph K; free adm

With live concerts and DJs, Hotel SP34 has the best way to kick off the weekend. Party as hard as you deserve.

Wake Santa Claus up

Dec 1, 12:30-15:30; Kulturårnet, Knippelsbro 2, Cph K; free adm

Free face-painting, candy bags and drinks, all from Santa – and kids roasting stuff (their faces mostly). (RM)

Yoga at the Museum

Dec 2, 17:00-18:30; Thorvaldsens Museum, Bertel Thorvaldsens Plads 2, Cph K; 170kr, billietto.dk

Try out some yoga in the museum’s beautiful foyer as you take in the beautiful surroundings.

Silent Disco X Musikcafeen

Dec 6, 21:00-01:30; Musikcaféen, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 75kr, tikkio.com

Musikcafeen provides you with a dancefloor, lovely bar, nice atmosphere, lots of colour and love. You just have to show up.

Louise Thomine

Nov 30-Dec 1, 14:00-17:00; POP-UP CPH, Teglgårdstræde 7A; free adm

Louise Thomine is holding a vernissage where the first 25 guests will receive a free limited edition art print.

Christmas tree lighting

Nov 30, 16:00-17:15; Frederiksberg Town Hall Square, Smallegade 1; free adm

Watch the local mayor light the Xmas tree at Frederiksberg Town Hall Square. There will be festive activities, music and singing.

Julefrokost at Absalon

Nov 29, 17:00-02:00; Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; 250kr, billetto.dk

Enjoy a typical Danish Xmas menu, including roast duck and risalamande with cherry.

Studenterhuset Flea Market

Dec 1, 11:00-16:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; free adm; info@studenterhuset.com

Source vintage clothes, hardly-used furniture, and other cool stuff – all for very little money.

Pub Quizzes

Dec 5 & 19, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr each; five per team /

Dec 2, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50 each; four PT/

Wednesdays at 20:00; Kompasset Ølbar, Østerbrogade 103, Cph Ø; 100 a table; five PT/

Last Wed of month; Storm Inn, Stormgade 20; 100 a table; five PT

The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s, and the pot at the other two.

Opening day at ice rink

Nov 30, 10:00-11:00; Frederiksberg Runddel, Smallegade 1, Frederiksberg; 50kr to rent

It’s now frosty enough to slip on the ice! Mayor Simon Aggesen’s speech will welcome the excited crowd on the opening day of the ice rink. Remember to bring your CPR card if you are coming with your kids, as they can get rent ice skate penguins and skates for free! And for adults … free coffee and cocoa for an hour. (RM)