Early March Events: Set your clocks for DOX

The annual ten-day Copenhagen documentary film festival will present more than 200 films at venues across the city this spring, along with a selection of musical performances, art displays and seminars.

If we had to choose just one highlight, it would be the opening of a new exhibition space at Kunsthal Charlottenborg, which will house three separate temporary cinemas.

But running it a close second is a selection of films curated by the British band the XX. Their program ‘I see you’, taken from the title of their recent album, will encompass themes of identity, gender, performance, youth culture and LGBT.

English comedy night

March 8, 19:00; Lygten Station, Rentemestervej 76, Cph NV; 175kr, billetto.dk

Canada’s Tony Law and Britain’s Paul Foot are a cut above the norm we usually welcome to these shores. Foot, in particular, is a comedian who is hard to forget. In his folly and satire is a burning, undeniable truth.

Historic Days

March 10-11, 11:00-18:00; Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet, Cph V; over-18s: 140kr, under-18s: 60kr; historiske-dage.dk

Stalin, the Nazis and Danish football are three of many subjects that will be discussed and digested at this annual history fair. Be warned though: all the speaking is in Danish.

Jazz at Møbelfabrikken

March 8, 17:00-22:00; Nørrebrogade 45D, Cph N; from 125kr; mogs.dk

The atmosphere is intimate, the room cosy, and the main attraction the sophisticated Jazz Child singing live. Food, a reasonably-priced bar and DJ Nuplex ensure fun and frolics all night. Dancing is allowed!