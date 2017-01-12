Early October Music: Iceland’s finest export

Led by the distinctive voice of frontman Jónsi Birgisson, the Icelandic ambient post-rockers Sigur Rós are perhaps one of the most unlikely successes in the modern music business.

With lyrics that are sung alternately in Icelandic or the constructed language of ‘Hopelandic’ (with one single foray into English), the band’s distinctive ambient sound puts them, according to the Roskilde Festival, “in an air-void space only accessed by astronauts and abstract painters”.

Back in 2013, two of the three regular CPH POST music reviewers chose their performance at Roskilde as their favourite of the year, hailing it as an experience they would remember for a long time.

“The Icelanders produce some of the purest, soul-searching music you will find for miles around – a trance-like journey that rekindles deep-hidden memories with an edifying caress that no other band can muster,” applauded one.

Their ambient, distorted post-rock influences are some of the most uplifting in modern music, echoing vividly with the creative, untamed spirit of the beautiful country of Iceland.

Paired with the shaman-like falsetto vocals of Birgisson, Sigur Rós are a cut above most bands out there. Expect a visual-heavy show that will stay with you for the rest of the week, and maybe year.

Mew

Oct 5-6; Vega; 330kr

Four teenagers from Hellerup have developed into one of Copenhagen’s most popular alternative pop-rock groups. Mew master the use of harmonies and echoing rock rhythms for a full, ambient sound.

Diet Cig

Oct 6; Spillestedet Stengade, Stengade, Cph N; 80kr

This alternative rock duo from New York give a sound reminiscent of ‘90s pop rock. With lyrics that encapsulate the trials of young adulthood, Diet Cig are nostalgic, relatable and raw.

Cashmere Cat

Oct 12; Lille Vega; 195kr

Cashmere Cat’s atypical, multifaceted style combines hip-hop, R&B and electronic to create a unique cohesive sound. The Norwegian DJ has co-produced on new tracks by Ariana Grande and Kanye West.