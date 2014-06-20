Red Bull

Cope ‘n’ Waken

Sep 3, 13:00-15:30; Frederiksholms Kanal, Cph K (opposite Christiansborg Palace); free adm

The canals of Copenhagen will be transformed into a cable park complete with obstacles for a day, for what looks to be a thrilling event. Twelve of the top Danish and international wake boarders will go head to head, pitting their best tricks, flips and spins against each other.

The day will start at noon, when DJ EDDEH starts playing, and the competitors will hit the water an hour later. Head over to Frederiksholms Kanal to cheer them on! With such a group of award-winning talents, it is sure to be an action-packed afternoon. (Sohini Kumar)