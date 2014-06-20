Contact us Advertise with us

Early-September Events: The exact opposite of a wake in fact

Have fun at quiz nights! (photo: iStock)
September 2nd, 2016 10:00 am| by TheCopenhagenPost
Red Bull
Cope ‘n’ Waken
Sep 3, 13:00-15:30; Frederiksholms Kanal, Cph K (opposite Christiansborg Palace); free adm

The canals of Copenhagen will be transformed into a cable park complete with obstacles for a day, for what looks to be a thrilling event. Twelve of the top Danish and international wake boarders will go head to head, pitting their best tricks, flips and spins against each other.

The day will start at noon, when DJ EDDEH starts playing, and the competitors will hit the water an hour later. Head over to Frederiksholms Kanal to cheer them on! With such a group of award-winning talents, it is sure to be an action-packed afternoon. (Sohini Kumar)



CPH Songwriters Festival
Aug 31-Sep 4; Råhuset 1-9, Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; 100-200kr; csf.dk

Founded by Brett Perkins in 2009, the festival has been showcasing ‘new and known’ local and international artists in Vesterbro ever since. Among this year’s line-up is Tobias Trier. The first two days are free entry! (RV)

Big Quiz Nights
Sep 1, 15 & 29, Oct 13 & 27, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr, five per team

Sep 5 & Oct 3, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 25kr, four per team
The winners get 1,000 kroner at the Globe, 800 at Kennedy’s. Both quizzes have beer rounds and other spot prizes.

 


