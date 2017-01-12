 Early September Performance: Taking it to excess – The Post

Early September Performance: Taking it to excess

Michael Hutchence would have enjoyed this one
September 4th, 2017 7:00 am| by Ben Hamilton
There’s nudity, hyper-ventilating and some of the performers have plastic bags over their heads. No, this isn’t a re-enactment of the death of Michael Hutchence, but a piece by choreographer Edhem Jesenković and photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen, which brings their genres crashing together with furious intensity.

Symmetric Arguments confronts its audience with the fear of failure (Hutchence died of course) counter-balanced by the dream of success (it’s believed he went out smiling) with the performers’ self-esteem on the line (as it often was with INXS).



And it’s an appropriate setting, as the blow to the head that led to Hutchence’s downfall was the work of a local cabbie.

Rigoletto
Sep 10-Nov 21; Opera House, Main Stage, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr; kglteater.dk
Verdi’s tragic opera kicks off the Royal Theatre’s 2017-18 season, with additional September shows on the 14th, 16th, 19th, 23rd and 29th. Elsewhere, there’s a one-off performance of Puccini’s Madame Butterfly on the 17th.

Alvin Ailey
Sep 10-16; Tivoli Concert Hall; 330kr; tivoli.dk
Back by popular demand for the 16th time since 1981, the US dance company returns following a week-long, sold-out run in 2016. The long-term opponent of racial segregation embraces street dance and African influences.

Symmetric Arguments


Sep 4-7, 19:30; Dansekapellet, Bispebjerg Torv 1, Cph NV; 125kr; 60 mins; over-15s

