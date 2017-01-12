Early September Performance: Taking it to excess

There’s nudity, hyper-ventilating and some of the performers have plastic bags over their heads. No, this isn’t a re-enactment of the death of Michael Hutchence, but a piece by choreographer Edhem Jesenković and photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen, which brings their genres crashing together with furious intensity.

Symmetric Arguments confronts its audience with the fear of failure (Hutchence died of course) counter-balanced by the dream of success (it’s believed he went out smiling) with the performers’ self-esteem on the line (as it often was with INXS).