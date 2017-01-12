For a true Danish Christmas, head to Tivoli!

Christmas is a special time of year in Denmark, and there is no better place to enjoy the country’s true festive spirit than at the Tivoli Gardens just opposite the Central Station in Copenhagen.

The old amusement park in the centre of the Danish capital is always worth a visit, and especially worth at Christmas when the days get shorter. As the daylight fades, the whole park is beautifully transformed into an amazing spectacle as approximately a million lights light up. Together with the annual Christmas market selling all manner of traditional delights, is a wonderful place to enjoy those long Danish winters.

Since opening in 1843 – next year it will celebrate its 175-year birthday – Tivoli’s rides and amusement games have delighted all-comers, each year developing its line-up, keeping up with the competition. A wide variety of amusements await visitors, from the popular rollercoasters to different games where you can win toys, teddy bears or cash prizes. And there is also a small casino where you can play on the slot machines.

Visit Tivoli in real time and online

Meet Santa in Tivoli

Tivoli, of course, is not just open at Christmas. During the summer (open March 24-Sep 23) there are concerts every week and you can enjoy a nice meal at one of the brilliant restaurants, and it also enjoys special winter (Feb 2-25) and Halloween (Oct 12-Nov 4) seasons.

But it really becomes something special at Christmas. It’s a time of year when a visit always puts a smile on people’s faces. So if you’re lacking a bit of good old Christmas spirit, this is your solution.

You can even meet Santa himself. At the Pantomine Theatre, Santa will be sitting in his living room where you can visit him and get a photo taken. It is mostly for the kids, but adults are also more than welcome.

Tivoli Gardens is celebrating Christmas time until December 24, and then New Year until December 31.