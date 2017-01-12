 For a true Danish Christmas, head to Tivoli! – The Post

For a true Danish Christmas, head to Tivoli!

Traditional markets, stunning light arrangements, modern rollercoasters, all manner of games, numerous betting opportunities, and even Santa himself await visitors

Tivoli’s delights are best enjoyed at night (photo: Sarah Ackerman_Flickr)
November 28th, 2017 6:00 pm| by Dave Smith
Christmas is a special time of year in Denmark, and there is no better place to enjoy the country’s true festive spirit than at the Tivoli Gardens just opposite the Central Station in Copenhagen.

The old amusement park in the centre of the Danish capital is always worth a visit, and especially worth at Christmas when the days get shorter. As the daylight fades, the whole park is beautifully transformed into an amazing spectacle as approximately a million lights light up. Together with the annual Christmas market selling all manner of traditional delights, is a wonderful place to enjoy those long Danish winters.

Since opening in 1843 – next year it will celebrate its 175-year birthday – Tivoli’s rides and amusement games have delighted all-comers, each year developing its line-up, keeping up with the competition. A wide variety of amusements await visitors, from the popular rollercoasters to different games where you can win toys, teddy bears or cash prizes. And there is also a small casino where you can play on the slot machines.

Visit Tivoli in real time and online
One example of how Tivoli has moved with the times is the establishment of its online casino. As well as the 175-year birthday, next year will mark five years since the themepark opened it, and it has gone on to become one of the most popular online casinos in Denmark, expanding every year with an ever-growing selection of casino games and slot machines. Given its online nature, a visit doesn’t end when you leave the themepark, as you can simply log on to Tivoli Casino online. Right now you can get some really good offers.

If you are interested in playing slot machines and other casino games online you can visit the portal casinoportalen.dk and find all you need to know about casinos and gambling in Denmark.

Meet Santa in Tivoli
Tivoli, of course, is not just open at Christmas. During the summer (open March 24-Sep 23) there are concerts every week and you can enjoy a nice meal at one of the brilliant restaurants, and it also enjoys special winter (Feb 2-25) and Halloween (Oct 12-Nov 4) seasons.

But it really becomes something special at Christmas. It’s a time of year when a visit always puts a smile on people’s faces. So if you’re lacking a bit of good old Christmas spirit, this is your solution.

You can even meet Santa himself. At the Pantomine Theatre, Santa will be sitting in his living room where you can visit him and get a photo taken. It is mostly for the kids, but adults are also more than welcome.

Tivoli Gardens is celebrating Christmas time until December 24, and then New Year until December 31.

 

For a true Danish Christmas, head to Tivoli!
