February Art: A quartet to whet the appetite

This coming month’s art schedule provides a range of options on themes stretching from contemporary food culture to an examination of the human condition.

A retrospective of Jesper Christian paintings from the last six years will combine with new pieces in an exhibition entitled Touchstone (Feb 3-April 22; GL Strand, Gammel Strand 48, Cph K). The established Danish artist’s work accompanies text taken from major literary works. The exhibition will also give visitors the possibility to review Christian’s archival material, such as past sketchbooks and initial drawings.

Claus Carstensen seeks to give art patrons his perspective of what it is to be human. Becoming Animal (March 3-April 29; Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Kongens Nytorv 1, Cph K) approaches this existential question through the work of various artists taken from between the 19th and 21st century.

Hot Pot Republic has created a pop-up restaurant in Copenhagen (ongoing, ends March 4; Borgergade 17F, Cph K) to coincide with the Chinese New Year. The concept is created with Asian artists currently working in the city. This is designed to provide guests with a social dining experience – where food and beer is combined with art displays.

And in a solo show, Yazan Khalili will use new video and photographic work to examine everyday life in his home town in Palestine (Feb 3-March 11; GL Strand, Gammel Strand 48, Cph K).