 February Art: A quartet to whet the appetite – The Post

February Art: A quartet to whet the appetite

Touching in with Touchstone (photo: Galerie Mikael Andersen)
February 23rd, 2018 8:30 am| by Douglas Whitbread
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

This coming month’s art schedule provides a range of options on themes stretching from contemporary food culture to an examination of the human condition.

A retrospective of Jesper Christian paintings from the last six years will combine with new pieces in an exhibition entitled Touchstone (Feb 3-April 22; GL Strand, Gammel Strand 48, Cph K). The established Danish artist’s work accompanies text taken from major literary works. The exhibition will also give visitors the possibility to review Christian’s archival material, such as past sketchbooks and initial drawings.

Claus Carstensen seeks to give art patrons his perspective of what it is to be human. Becoming Animal (March 3-April 29; Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, Kongens Nytorv 1, Cph K) approaches this existential question through the work of various artists taken from between the 19th and 21st century.

Hot Pot Republic has created a pop-up restaurant in Copenhagen (ongoing, ends March 4; Borgergade 17F, Cph K) to coincide with the Chinese New Year. The concept is created with Asian artists currently working in the city. This is designed to provide guests with a social dining experience – where food and beer is combined with art displays.

And in a solo show, Yazan Khalili will use new video and photographic work to examine everyday life in his home town in Palestine (Feb 3-March 11; GL Strand, Gammel Strand 48, Cph K).

Related News



Latest News

News
Hopes of a nation rest on skater Møller-Rigas
Denmark
Young people paying the price for living in major cities
Denmark
Excrement and vomit in the water a recurring problem at swimming baths
Denmark
Free measles jabs now available to adults

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved