February Art: Louisiana leads the way with another edition of ‘On Paper’

Into The World

ongoing, ends April 28; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; louisiana.dk

This new exhibition in the series ‘On Paper’ focuses on the graphic work of Dea Trier Mørch, a pioneering Danish feminist artist. Most of the work has never been exhibited before. (VP)

The Watchers Of Malheur

ongoing, ends May 12; Den Frie Centre of Contemporary Art, Oslo Plads, Cph Ø; denfrie.dk

Søren Thilo Funder’s work combines reportage with speculative fiction. The overall focus is a mini coup at the HQ of Oregon’a Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 by local militia. (VP)

Marina Abramović

ongoing, ends 2020; Royal Library Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, Cph K; pre-booking necessary at kb.dk/en

‘Method for Treasure’, the Serbian artist’s new installation at the Black Diamond, allows visitors to become actors in her world of treasures. Experience an immersive installation. (MV)

Rival Poets

Jan 25, ends March 2; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K; mikaelandersen.com

Enter the enigmatic, surreal world of British painter Ryan Mosley, which is inhabited by a cast of fictitious characters impossible to pin down in time and place. (VP)

Cecily Brown

ongoing, ends March 10; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 125kr

‘Where, When, How Often and with Whom’ is Brown’s first European exhibition for years. (MV)

Horisont

ongoing, ends March 3; Danish Architecture Centre, Bryghusgade 10, Cph K; 110kr

Visit the Danish Architecture Centre and see an exhibition honouring the Danish architect Jørn Utzon. ‘Horisont’ celebrates the 100th birthday of the architect’s birth. (MV)

People in the Space

starts Jan 25, free adm to vernissage 18:00-20:00 ; DGI-Byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; dgi-byen.dk

Four young Copenhagen-based photographers take you on a visual journey through time and space. (VP)