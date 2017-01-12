 February Art: Louisiana leads the way with another edition of ‘On Paper’ – The Post

February Art: Louisiana leads the way with another edition of ‘On Paper’

Coming ‘into the world’ at Louisiana (photo: Louisiana screenshot)
January 24th, 2019 1:22 pm| by Virginia Pedani
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Into The World
ongoing, ends April 28; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; louisiana.dk
This new exhibition in the series ‘On Paper’ focuses on the graphic work of Dea Trier Mørch, a pioneering Danish feminist artist. Most of the work has never been exhibited before.  (VP)

The Watchers Of Malheur
ongoing, ends May 12; Den Frie Centre of Contemporary Art, Oslo Plads, Cph Ø; denfrie.dk
Søren Thilo Funder’s work combines reportage with speculative fiction. The overall focus is a mini coup at the HQ of Oregon’a Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 by local militia. (VP)

Marina Abramović
ongoing, ends 2020; Royal Library Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, Cph K; pre-booking necessary at kb.dk/en
‘Method for Treasure’, the Serbian artist’s new installation at the Black Diamond, allows visitors to become actors in her world of treasures. Experience an immersive installation. (MV)

Rival Poets
Jan 25, ends March 2; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K;  mikaelandersen.com
Enter the enigmatic, surreal world of British painter Ryan Mosley, which is inhabited by a cast of fictitious characters impossible to pin down in time and place.  (VP)

Cecily Brown
ongoing, ends March 10; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 125kr
‘Where, When, How Often and with Whom’ is Brown’s first European exhibition for years. (MV)

Horisont
ongoing, ends March 3; Danish Architecture Centre, Bryghusgade 10, Cph K; 110kr
Visit the Danish Architecture Centre and see an exhibition honouring the Danish architect Jørn Utzon. ‘Horisont’ celebrates the 100th birthday of the architect’s birth.  (MV)

People in the Space
starts Jan 25, free adm to vernissage 18:00-20:00 ; DGI-Byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; dgi-byen.dk
Four young Copenhagen-based photographers take you on a visual journey through time and space. (VP)

 



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Everything’s a dramedy these days – but that’s real life innit?
Activities
Coming up Soon: First Europe, next the world, always the Globe
Activities
February Art: Louisiana leads the way with another edition of ‘On Paper’
International
International News in Brief: Denmark backs Venezuelan opposition in wake of coup attempt

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved