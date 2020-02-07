February Events: Not exactly the Barber of Seville

Sweeney Todd

Feb 14 & 22; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 155-755kr, kglteater.dk

Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway hit musical is coming to Copenhagen for two nights only. The full-blooded show, one of the darkest musicals ever written, has been performed all around the world – and now it’s the Danish capital’s turn. Welsh actor David Kempster is appearing as Sweeney Todd for the performances, with Alissa Anderson appearing as Mrs Nellie Lovett. (VG)

A Column of Fire

March 1-29, Sat & Sun 15:00; Bellevue Teatret, Strandvejen 451, Klampenborg; 350-450kr, discounts for under-25s, bellevueteatret.dk

Following on last year’s success with the Danish public, ‘A Column of Fire’ is returning to Bellevue Theatre to take audiences back to Elizabethan times in this Danish musical adaptation of Ken Follett’s medieval novels. The subtitles are shown on your smartphone or tablet through the free app thea dogood. (VG)

Cocktail Week

Feb 7-16; various locations; two for 111kr; cocktail-week.dk

Copenhagen’s best cocktail festival is back to shake your evenings. Visit the website to find your favourite bar. (VG)

Swap Shop: Winter Edition

Feb 9, 11:00-15:00; MellemRummet, Ravnsborggade 11, Cph N; free adm

Refresh your wardrobe sustainably. Collect your preloved clothes and swap them with others! (VG)

CPH Dining Week

Feb 7-16; various locations; diningweek.dk

Treat your loved ones to an extraordinary culinary restaurant experience during Dining Week – now in its 10th year. (VG)

Visual Storytelling

Feb 9, 18:30-21:00; Founders House, Njalsgade 19D, Cph S; 70kr, visualagency.org

Develop your presentation skills by mastering visual storytelling at this workshop. (VG)

Kids’ City

opens Feb 7; Danish Architecture Center, Bryghuspladsen 10, Cph K; 60kr, billetto.dk

Discover a sensory universe with houses upside down, giant chairs and a bicycle snake. (VG)

CPH VinterJazz

Feb 6-29; various times and venues; jazz.dk

Celebrating its 20th year, Vinterjazz will include more than 600 concerts at 120 venues. (VG)

For City Lovers

Feb 7, 14:30-19:00; Stormgade 18, Cph V; free adm

Mark the date! The Museum of Copenhagen is reopening with some fabulous historical exhibitions. (VG)

CPH Asian Film Festival

Feb 9-16; various times and locations; caff.dk

Enjoy Denmark’s very first Asian Film Festival this February. Find the full program at caff.dk. (VG)

Pub Quizzes

Feb 12 & 27, 19:30; The Globe, Nørregade 43, Cph K; 30kr; 5 PT

March 2, 19:30; Kennedy’s, Gammel Kongevej 23, Cph V; 50kr; 4 PT

Feb 12, 19:00; Storm Inn, Stormgade 20, Cph K; 50kr a table, 5 PT

every Wed 20:00; Kompasset, Østerbrogade 103, Cph Ø; 100kr a table, 5 PT; reservations required via Facebook

The Globe winners get 1,000 kroner, Kennedy’s 800 and at The Storm Inn and Kompasset the pot.