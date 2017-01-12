 February Performance: Watch this Spaces! – The Post

February Performance: Watch this Spaces!

‘Bin Juice’ is the second of three plays on CBS Theatre’s program (photo: CBS Theatre)
January 29th, 2019 5:40 pm| by Virginia Pedani
Spaces
Feb 6-9, Wed-Sat 19:00, Sat 14:00; HIT, Radhusstraede 13, Cph K; 120kr, billetto.dk
Following on from the success of ‘Boeing-Boeing’ in 2017 and ‘Elektra’ last year, CBS Theatre is this February raising the ante with three plays for your money – a total running time of 105 minutes. Mind games permeate a 1920s affair in ‘King Arthur’s Socks’; two women restrain a man in the tragicomedy ‘Bin Juice’; and otherworldly elements address happiness, death and rebirth in the drama ‘The Waiting Room’.

Mairead
Feb 15-March 9, Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Teatret Ved Sorte Hest, Vesterbrogade 150, Cph V; 135kr, teaterbilletter.dk; whynottheatre.dk
Tanja Mastilo, the creator of original work ‘Mr Tesla Played’, has penned another play for Why Not Theatre Company. ‘Mairead’ is a dark comedy about modern dating, love and disappointment, dreams and reality, loneliness and relationships, starring Sue Hansen-Styles, Nathan Meister, Kevin Kiernan-Molloy and Kerry Norton Griffith.

Art
Feb 20-March 23; Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Krudttonden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 175kr, teaterbilleter.dk; that-theatre.com
That Theatre is back with this award-winning comedy about friendship directed by Ian Burns. How would you feel if your best friend suddenly did something colossally stupid? (VP)

The Lover
Jan 30-Feb 3; Wed-Sat 19:00, Sun 14:00; HIT, Radhusstraede 13, Cph K; 160kr, tickets@houseofinternationaltheatre.com
Don’t miss this cross-gender version of this Harold Pinter play about mysterious cat and mouse games of sexual provocation. The twist adds a new dimension.

Turandot
ongoing, ends June 8; Operaen, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 150-925kr; kglteater.dk
Ann Petersen, who last season dazzled audiences as Minnie in Puccini’s La fanciulla del West, will sparkle once again in the demanding title role Puccini’s fairy-tale opera.

Phantom of the Opera
ongoing, ends March 31; Det Ny Teater, Gammel Kongevej 29, Cph V; tickets: 209-748kr, detnyteater.dk; in Danish
A historically huge production thanks to an equally large budget exploited to its full potential. It’s like entering an eye-popping gothic sweetshop.

Treasure Island
ongoing, ends Feb 2; weeknights 19:00, weekends 18:00, all matinees sold out; Krudttonden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 160kr, ctcircle.dk
The CTC’s eighth winter panto offers music, comedy, singalongs, cross-dressing and interaction – family entertainment at its best.

READ MORE: Performance Review: Yo Ho Ho and a bottle of fun!



