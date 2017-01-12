February Performance: What are we made of?

Stafet
Feb 6-18, Mon-Sat 19:00; Store Scene, Dansehallerne, Pasteursvej 14-24, Cph V; 125kr; dansehallerne.dk; 75 mins
We’re told at an early age what little boys are made of: snips and snails and puppy-dogs’ tails! While girls consist of sugar and spice and all things nice. But then we ignore this question as we get older and focus on looks and incidental elements instead.
Kitt Johnson’s new physical performance Stafet, featuring nine different nationalities spread across three generations (ages 26-71), seeks answers to what we’re really made of.
Following on from last year’s establishment of a new cultural canon, the piece explores ancestry and identity from both a micro and macro perspective. (BH)
Teater Tapas
Jan 29 & Feb 26, 16:00-20:00; Teaterøen, William Wains Gade 18, Cph K; contact carlos@teateroen.dk to perform
Artists stage 15-minute performances of any style or genre in English, Danish or without words. January’s theme is ‘beginnings’ and February’s is ‘repetition’. And yes, tapas are served. (BH)
Opera2Go & Dans2Go
Feb 2 & 21; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K
Feb 14, 16-18, 21 & 23; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K
200-245kr, kglteater.dk
You know the score. Enjoy three to four vignettes lasting no more than 30 minutes from a good seat for a fraction of the normal price. (BH)
A Winter’s Tale &
The Political Thinker
ongoing, ends Feb 10; Republique Teater, Cph Ø; 125-345kr
Jan 28-March 11; Folketeatret, Cph K; 100-375kr
Enjoy two plays in Danish with English subtitles: a modern Shakespeare adaptation, A Winter’s Tale, and a classic Ludvig Holberg comedy, The Political Thinker. (BH)
Dead Man Walking
Feb 1, 5 & 24; Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; 125-895kr, kglteater.dk
Based on the 1995 film, this 2000 adaptation is quickly becoming Copenhagen’s favourite modern opera. Among the other operas out there are La Boheme (Jan 31, Feb 3, 7, 10 & 22) and Martyrdom (Jan 31, Feb 2-4). (BH)