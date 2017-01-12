February Performance: What are we made of?

Stafet

Feb 6-18, Mon-Sat 19:00; Store Scene, Dansehallerne, Pasteursvej 14-24, Cph V; 125kr; dansehallerne.dk; 75 mins

We’re told at an early age what little boys are made of: snips and snails and puppy-dogs’ tails! While girls consist of sugar and spice and all things nice. But then we ignore this question as we get older and focus on looks and incidental elements instead.

Kitt Johnson’s new physical performance Stafet, featuring nine different nationalities spread across three generations (ages 26-71), seeks answers to what we’re really made of.