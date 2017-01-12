 Few can resist Rita’s aura in the company of That Theatre – The Post

Few can resist Rita’s aura in the company of That Theatre

Dawn Wall and Ian Burns co-star in Willy Russell’s splendid 1980 play ‘Educating Rita’

Burns and Wall bond over English literature
October 13th, 2017 5:30 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It wouldn’t be autumn without another one-month run of a That Theatre production, and this year the indefatigable Ian Burns, a long-time CPH POST columnist, has chosen Willy Russell’s splendid 1980 play Educating Rita.

Made into a film three years later, both its stars, Michael Caine and Julie Walters, were nominated for Oscars – testament to the rich characters created by Russell.
Charting the development of a relationship between Rita (Dawn Wall), a hairdresser with no formal education, and Frank (Burns), an older academic, the play presents a nuanced and touching picture of class, gender, friendship and much more besides.

It’s a humorous though important insight into the value of education in society and the invisible though often impenetrable boundaries that persist for people like Rita, who seek to learn but have never been in a position before to do so.

Dawn Wall (click here for our recent interview) was Burns and director Barry McKenna’s first and only choice for a role that she describes as fate calling, not least because the former teacher from London via Devon started her own nails business after moving here in 2010.

She gave it up to concentrate on acting full-time, and earlier this year she graduated from the Copenhagen Film and Theatre School.

She already has ten CV credits this year, including a major role in a new Danish web series ‘Porno Leif’.

Educating Rita


Oct 25-No 25; Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Krudttønden, Cph Ø; 165kr, discounts for under-25s and groups, teaterbilleter.dk; that-theatre.com



Latest News

Activities
Few can resist Rita’s aura in the company of That Theatre
National
Danish News in Brief: Travel congestion expected as schools close for autumn holidays
Activities
A more learned option for children’s winter half-term
National
Non-Swahili speaking Swahili interpreter highlights inadequacy of system

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved