Film in February: Filling the void that is the winter events vacuum

Five international film festivals are opening their doors in February: Void Film Festival (Jan 25-Feb 3), Night Terrors Film Festival (Feb 7), Asian Film Festival (Feb 12-18), Catalan Film Festival (Feb 28-March 4) and Jewish Film Festival (Feb 15-21).

VOID is an international animated film festival aimed at adults that “celebrates animation as an art form that knows no limits”, while Night Terrors Film Festival presents 19 short nasties from 10 countries including the US, the UK and Norway.

The Asian Film Festival, meanwhile, is the first of its kind, the Catalan Film Festival the sixth, and the Jewish Film Festival its 20th.

Nearly all these films will have English subtitles.