CPH:DOX review: ‘Beuys’

This documentary is an entertaining portrait of the renowned German artist, Joseph Beuys. He is famous for his memorable face (buckled nose and dominant cheekbones) the hat he always wore, but especially for his outstanding, provocative art.

The political Beuys

The documentary reveals the political Beuys, who was engaged in the foundation of the Green Party. Director Andres Veiel wanted to show that Beuys was ahead of his time, for example with his thoughts about capitalism. Beuys’ provocative appearances portray his humour on the one side, and his severity on the other.