CPH:DOX review: ‘The European’

If you are interested in diplomacy and international co-operation, then don’t miss this documentary. It gives you a deep insight into the life and work of an EU official during these momentous times of the Refugee Crisis, populism and the Brexit referendum.

The European is an honest portrait of the first vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and it covers the two-year time period between his appointment in 2014 and the Brexit vote in 2016.