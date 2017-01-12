Forget the first day of Xmas – your true love with thank you for it!

A trip to one of the city’s arty Christmas markets is rarely a wasted journey.

It is a mathematical certainty that as the big day gets closer, more people are looking for presents, so why not start your hunt early and beat the rush?

Spending smart money

Perfectly timed for this purpose are what we like to call the arty festive markets – included here with a few other pretenders this year. Miss them at your peril!

Among the affordable, unique offerings are gems that could even accumulate in value. Make sure you get the name of the designer, as in a few years’ time, they could be the talk of the town, or even the world.

Calm’s Julemarked

Nov 30, 11:00-17:00; CALM Tattoo, Nørre Søgade 23; free adm; calmtattoocph@gmail.com

If you think the festive markets are all too similar, here’s a cooler option for you. CALM Tattoo has arranged a Christmas market with local craftsmen and artists where you can find handmade and local products. Not only can you buy gifts for your loved ones, you can also give away your clothes to warm up someone who needs them during the cruel winter weather. And just in case you were missing some of the elements of the mainstream markets, CALM is laying on glögg and æbleskiver!

Design And Handmade Market

Nov 23, 10:00-16:00; Den Grønne Friskole, Srandlodsvej 38, Cph S; free adm

More than 30 artists are gathering in the name of crafts, creativity, design and sustainability at an extremely apt location, Den Grønne Friskole. If you’ve became more environmental-conscious this year since the C40 summit and whatnot, it’s probably a good idea to get some Christmas gifts at the most sustainable design market in Denmark!

Christmas Market at Designmuseum Danmark

Nov 29-Dec 8; Designmuseum Danmark, Bredgade 68; free adm; info@designmuseum.dk

Where would you ever be able to meet more than 70 professional craftsmen and designers other than at an art museum? Though it’s in the garden, the tents will be heated and warmed up – not least by the enthusiasm of passionate sellers who specialise in textiles, ceramics, glass, graphics or jewellery design!

Gammelgaards Xmas Market

Nov 30-Dec 1; Gammelgaard Kunst- og Kulturcenter, Gammel Klausdalsbrovej 436, Herlev

Gammelgaards is proud to say it has hand-picked these exhibitors, promising quality, originality and variety. In short, there is something for everyone. The courtyard will be full, with market stalls, bonfires, Christmas tree sellers and even a food truck. Leave the children in the Christmas room where they’ll be encouraged to save you the bother of making the decorations you’re missing on the tree.

Kadk Christmas Market

Nov 24, 10:00-17:00; Danneskiold-Samsøes Allé 51, Cph K; free adm; info@gammelgaard.dk

KADK, the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, is organising a top quality design market. It may not all be popular design but it’s certainly unique. This year’s theme will be curated by Veronica Ziva, a second year architecture student, who has some creative and daring works by promising artists at her disposal.

Flids Christmas Market

Nov 30-Dec 1; Flid, Nørrebrogade 208, Cph N; 30kr; flidmarked@gmail.com

The exhibition and market platform Flid is inviting art and design enthusiasts to meet contemporary independent artists, designers and craftsmen. The event is kid and pet-friendly, so come with your loved ones to discuss which candles would suit your Christmas table the best.

Julemarked at Frederiksberg

Nov 16-17; Haveselskabet Frederiksberg afdeling, Frederiksberg Runddel 1, Frederiksberg; free adm; frederiksberg@haveselskabet.dk

It’s very much an entire experience – from Christmas decoration materials to antiquarian books to delicacies. Since Haveselskabet is a gardening company, one can also find various selections of garden ornaments and Christmas plants. If you want to have some unique Xmas decorations this year – and if you are adept at handicrafts – make some yourself with the materials found in the greenhouse!

Kødbyens Hygg-Est Christmas Market

Nov 29-Dec 1; Sabine Brandt Studio, Slagtehusgade 44, Cph V; free adm; 4026 0078

The graphic design store Sabine Brandt Studio is setting up its collection at the Meatpacking District. Everything you can imagine in printable form is available: from posters to cards to even gift tags. Illustrators and graphic designers will be selling designer products at great prices – and don’t miss out on the sustainably-produced cosmetics.