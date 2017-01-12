Hot Tickets: A line-up of misleading names

Our line-up of music acts have slightly misleading names. Keith Urban, of course, does not play urban music, and Sam Fender, to our knowledge, does not own a Fender guitar.

Level 42 might sound like the loudest group in history, but their easy listening output is pretty quiet, while The Script are prone to improvising.

Beyond that, and perhaps most importantly, they’ve all confirmed they’re coming to perform in Denmark next year.

Banging on your chest like King Kong

Remember when you could not turn the radio on without hearing the lines “Yeah you could be the greatest, you can be the best, you can be a King Kong banging on your chest?” Those lyrics are from ‘Hall of Fame’, one of the most popular songs by the Irish band The Script.

Their sixth album, ‘Sunsets and Full Moons’, is out on November 8 and the band is coming to Denmark on March 17 to perform live at TAP1. Tickets to see the band that gave us ‘Superheroes’, ‘If You Could See Me Now’ and ‘Breakeven’ can be found at ticketmaster.com.

Mr Nicole Kidman at your service

Keith Urban, the country musician who some might know as one of the judges from ‘American Idol’, is coming to Denmark for the very first time.

The New Zealand-born singer, songwriter and producer, who has been married to actress Nicole Kidman for over 13 years, has won four Grammy awards and sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Urban will be performing at Falkoner Salen in Frederiksberg on May 29. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com.

Isle of Wight’s finest

A name that will likely ring less bells for many is Level 42. Their most successful synth-pop style songs, ‘Something About You’ and ‘Lessons in Love’, were both released in the 80s.

Their first ever single, ‘Love Meeting You’, is going to have its 40th anniversary next year, and the band is celebrating with a tour that will bring them to Copenhagen, Middelfart and Skive.

During their last visit to Denmark, the band that was formed by natives of Englands second most populous island, the Isle of Wight, sold out DR Koncerthuset.

They are returning next year to the country to play live on November 19, 20 and 21 with the ‘From Eternity to Here’ tour. Tickets will be available from 10:00 on October 25 at allthingslive.dk.

Award-winner who’s started with a bang

From old-timers to a newcomer: 25-year-old indie-rock musician Sam Fender is coming to Denmark for the first time next year.

The singer-songwriter only began independently releasing singles in 2017, and his debut album, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, hit the stores this year. The Independent called it an “astonishing debut … the early indications of somebody who could be the voice of a generation”.

Despite the relative brevity of his career, he won the Critics Choice Awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, while Danish music magazine GAFFA has named him one of the best artists right now.

Fender is performing at Amager Bio in Copenhagen on March 10. Tickets will be available from 10:00 on October 25 at ticketmaster.com.