Acoustic guitar has rarely sounded this good!

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

March 29, 20:00; Royal Arena; 480kr

We can’t get enough of Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, who have become one of the biggest acoustic guitar duos in the world, despite only releasing three albums since their formation in the early 1990s.

Strictly always a side project, as both singer-songwriters are members of other bands, ‘Dave and Tim’ from Charlottesville, Virginia are touring the US and Europe.

So come and sing along to classic songs such as ‘Crash into Me’ and ‘Too Much’.

Acoustic guitar music has rarely sounded as good as this.