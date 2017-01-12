 Acoustic guitar has rarely sounded this good! – The Post

Acoustic guitar has rarely sounded this good!

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds (photo: Abby Guillardi & Raj Gupta)
March 24th, 2017 9:30 am| by Andrea Dominguez
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
March 29, 20:00; Royal Arena; 480kr

We can’t get enough of Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, who have become one of the biggest acoustic guitar duos in the world, despite only releasing three albums since their formation in the early 1990s.



Strictly always a side project, as both singer-songwriters are members of other bands, ‘Dave and Tim’ from Charlottesville, Virginia are touring the US and Europe.

So come and sing along to classic songs such as ‘Crash into Me’ and ‘Too Much’.

Acoustic guitar music has rarely sounded as good as this.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Danish documentary key in South African wine drama
News
Critical in Cluj: Denmark looking for points in Romania
International
Danish PM to discuss Brexit strategy with top business people and union reps
Denmark
Dead WWII German pilot identified

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved