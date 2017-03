Cirque du Soleil: Varekai

March 23-26; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Allé 18, Cph S; 480-650kr, ticketmaster.dk

This show promises an “adventure that is both absurd and extraordinary”, and you wouldn’t expect anything less from the world’s leading modern circus group, which has been wowing the world with its amazing costumes, acrobatics and lighting since its foundation in 1984 in Québec.

Varekai (which means ‘wherever’) is the land where the story is set. Expect amazing backdrops featuring volcanoes and forests, and extraordinary action featuring heroes and strange creatures.

With young fans in mind, three of the six shows start in the afternoon.