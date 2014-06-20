Teaterkoncert Beethoven

Sep 17-Oct 9, shows Tue-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00, Sun 16:00; Bellevue Teatret, Strandvejen 451, Klampenborg; tickets 180-455kr, billeten.dk, 7020 2096; 120 mins

Beethoven and his immortal beloved, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Charles Darwin and his daughter, and the British artist Turner might sound like the cast for another really poor Somersby cider advert, but are in fact linked in a Cloud Atlas kind of way for a Nordic Noir theatre concert that is blowing the Norwegian critics away.

“I don’t suggest you see Beethoven, I order you to see it!” contends Rogaland Avis. “A touching and spectacular experience,” concurs NRK. “Wow … just wow,” purrs Natt & Day.