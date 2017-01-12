Check it out, mate!

Chess for Fun

every Wed 17:00 & Sat 09:00; Bedre til Skak, Hostrupsvej 8, Frederiksberg; two 50-min trial lessons for free; skakforsjov.dk

Do your children know how to play chess? If not, sign them up for lessons at Skak for Sjov where they can learn the rules and tactics in a restful and relaxing atmosphere.

The strategic boardgame is known for its positive influence on the memory – some scientists are convinced that it prevents Alzheimer’s. Additionally, it enhances creativity and problem-solving skills and, of course, it is fun!

Who knows, maybe you’re harbouring the next Garry Kasparov at home! But just in case you aren’t, the first two trial lessons are free!