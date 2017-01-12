 Check it out, mate! – The Post

Check it out, mate!

Chess for fun! (photo: pixabay.com)
March 3rd, 2017 10:00 am| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Chess for Fun
every Wed 17:00 & Sat 09:00; Bedre til Skak, Hostrupsvej 8, Frederiksberg; two 50-min trial lessons for free; skakforsjov.dk

Do your children know how to play chess? If not, sign them up for lessons at Skak for Sjov where they can learn the rules and tactics in a restful and relaxing atmosphere.



The strategic boardgame is known for its positive influence on the memory – some scientists are convinced that it prevents Alzheimer’s. Additionally, it enhances creativity and problem-solving skills and, of course, it is fun!

Who knows, maybe you’re harbouring the next Garry Kasparov at home! But just in case you aren’t, the first two trial lessons are free!

Related News


Latest News

Life in Denmark
Expat among the pigeons: A voice for Europe in the land of the Dannebrog
Activities
Performance review: We say “oui” to this fun, farcical raunchy romp
Business
American candidates queued up for Danish jobs
Business
David Davis in Copenhagen for Brexit talks

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved